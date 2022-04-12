Energized by mask mandates and quarantines, groups coordinate to take School Board seats

The story of school board elections in Western New York is often about how few people are interested in being elected to the school board.

Take last year, where the seats in 19 districts across Erie and Niagara counties were uncontested. In North Collins, two seats were available and only one person was on the ballot. It was even worse in Cheektowaga, where no one signed up to run for the single seat, and write-ins were encouraged.

But there is a new narrative around school board elections this year and the story is all about national politics.

Energized by the fights against face masks and other pandemic mandates, candidates in a number of local districts are running with the help of groups who have platforms such as parent-partnered curriculum and medical freedom.

The trend of cross-district coordination to elect conservative and parent-led school board members is happening around the country and is drawing the ire of teachers unions and those who fear the polarization that has affected the national political discourse is coming to schools. Many school boards have been under fire the past two years from parents fed up with remote and hybrid learning, face mask mandates and quarantines keeping kids out of the classroom. Some boards have abruptly adjourned meetings when audience members refused to wear masks when they were mandated.

Candidates from Eden to Hamburg, Orchard Park and Clarence are among those who say they want parental choice, medical freedom, parental rights, parent input into curriculum as well as board transparency and accessibility.

“We’re trying to get elected in every single district in Western New York,” said Jonathan Rich of Western New York Students First.

Western New York Students First, formed during the Covid-19 pandemic when parents were rallying against hybrid schooling, hopes to support 40 candidates in nearly a dozen districts this year.

Fight for Your Family Initiative, started by Orchard Park gym operators Robby Dinero and Kelly Hunter, is focusing on races in Hamburg and Orchard Park.

Western New York Students First gained nonprofit status last year, and provides training and assistance, but no funding for candidates, Rich said. He said the organization is working with other groups in the state and other states.

“We are the Western New York piece of the puzzle to this nationwide movement around democracy and education,” Rich said.

The Washington Post identified websites and social media accounts of more than 180 parent groups in at least 24 states, most formed within the past two years.

Rich said Covid-19 and the restrictions around it led to "an awareness now of what our government is really capable of doing during a crisis.”

The group’s website said it will help with finding candidates, and show them how to or connect them with people who can build campaigns, design marketing materials, raise money, solicit donors, collect signatures and conduct robocalls.

The Fight for Your Family Initiative is raising money for candidates in Hamburg and Orchard Park through GiveSendGo, which describes itself as the “No. 1 Christian crowdfunding site.”

The crowdfunding site has been used to raise money for a Buffalo man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Thomas Sibick, and Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who was acquitted of criminal charges after fatally shooting two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisc., in 2020.

The campaign created by Dinero on the site has raised about $10,000. Individual campaigns by the three Hamburg candidates endorsed by the group have raised a total of more than $5,000 on GiveSendGo.

Dinero said money will be spent to let people know there is another option than the status quo and candidates backed by teachers unions.

“Allowing the state to put its oppressive policies over our children and families is no longer the only option,” Dinero said.

Dinero’s girlfriend, Kelly Hunter, is one of three candidates backed by the group in Hamburg. Jackie Best and Tammy DeLong are the others. They are running against incumbents Laura Heeter, David Yoviene and Richard Schneider.

Hunter and Best, who often speak at Hamburg School Board meetings, are among four people who have filed petitions with the state education commissioner to remove the superintendent and three principals regarding the denial of education to their children over not wearing masks. The School Board cited the petitions in the resolution to appoint outside attorneys to defend them.

Dinero was successful in suing New York over capacity limits in his gym during the pandemic, and also has had issues with the Orchard Park Central School District, including a teacher's discussion of white privilege. In December he was charged with two counts of trespassing for allegedly entering Orchard Park middle and high schools after he was prohibited from entering school buildings following a violation of the district code of conduct.

The coordination and support for candidates pushing parental rights stands in comparison to school board candidates backed by powerful teacher unions. Some local districts with active teacher unions regularly back candidates, who often win.

National issues have filtered into school board races, and New York State United Teachers said in a February post on its website that has affected local elections.

“Last spring, the distortion and disinformation that pollutes the political landscape flowed into school board elections and budget votes in a dangerous new way. In districts from many corners of the state, it overturned the fragile balance of community interest and common sense that levels debates over priorities and public education,” the union wrote.

The union urged union members to “get involved with their local unions to endorse and elect school board members who support public education, teachers and school staff.”

But the "fragile balance of community interest and common sense" to the union is seen as a dangerous status quo by some.

“We are ensuring the word is getting out. We're making sure that people are going to vote, and we’re making sure that people know there is now an option,” Dinero said.

Turnout also is a goal for candidates supported by Western New York Students First.

“Our goal really is, we want the whole community to be part of this board of education process,” Rich said.

Petitions for school board candidates are due April 18, which is when the first statement of expenses must be submitted to the district clerk for expenditures and contributions over $500.

