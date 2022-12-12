Elimination of Native American names and mascots won't include district names

The Iroquois Central School District likely would be able to retain its name under proposed state regulations eliminating the use of Indigenous symbols in schools.

But Iroquois and other districts around the state may have to make decisions about how and when to make changes to school nicknames and mascots by the end of the school year.

The state Education Department is formulating regulations regarding public schools obligations, but eliminating Native American mascots, names and logos would "not include a public school building, public school or school district named after an Indigenous tribe," members of the Board of Regents learned at a meeting Monday.

Iroquois Central School Board members last week discussed a state memo on the proposal, and several said it was vague, and they had questions about it, including whether the state was talking about the district's name or its Native American imagery. The district's sports teams are called the Iroquois Chiefs and their logo is a Native American head with feathers, which it has used since 1955.

"I'm very thankful now we have clarification so we know what aspects we are talking about," Iroquois Superintendent Douglas Scofield said.

Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said there have been concerns about how districts are to proceed. The Education Department plans to file notice of the proposed regulations in the State Register later this month, starting a 60-day public comment period.

If the Regents adopt the regulations at their April meeting as planned, they would go into effect May 3.

The definition of Indigenous name, logo or mascot includes "a name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to Indigenous persons, tribes, nations, individuals, customs, symbols, or traditions, including actual or stereotypical aspects of Indigenous cultures, used to represent a public school, including but not limited to such schools sports teams," according to the proposal.

School boards would have to pass a resolution by the end of June to eliminate the imagery by the end of the 2024-25 school year. The commissioner may grant extensions to the deadline.

Scofield said the School Board wants to learn more about the history of Native Americans. He also said by the end of this week, the district plans to have a section on its website devoted to information on the state's plan to eliminate Indigenous imagery.

School districts could retain the imagery if they have a written agreement with a federally recognized tribe within New York State before the regulation goes into effect. If the tribal nation revokes the agreement, the district would have until the following school year to discontinue the use of the mascot, logo and name.

Schools also must prohibit the use of mascots, logos and names on school property and at school functions, according to the proposal. This is an attempt to avoid situations where the mascot is retired but is permitted on signs.

Rosa said it is important to look at how Indigenous people are affected by the imagery.

"We have to look at it from the recipient, from the individuals, and give voice," she said.

The state Education Department has opposed the use of Native symbols for more than 20 years, and in 2001, then Education Commissioner Richard P. Mills asked school boards “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”