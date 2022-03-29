Elementary students take state tests this week after two years of pandemic learning

Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said if enough children take the tests, they could become another piece of data used to assess them.

"For many years we’ve been using multiple measures, standardized and otherwise, to determine exactly where a child’s opportunities for growth are," Cornell said. "Of all the things we use to assess kids’ progress in reading and math, the New York State assessments are probably the least effective in doing it."

There had been an active opt-out movement in parts of the state, including in Western New York, but the number of students opting out of taking the tests was declining in years leading up to the pandemic. One of the reasons for the decline is that the tests are no longer used in teacher evaluations, and the results cannot be used as the primary measure for making decisions about a student's academic placement.

Schools have heard from some parents who don't want their children to take the assessments this year, but the movement is much quieter than in years before the pandemic.

In 2019, 58% of students in West Seneca refused to take the math assessments.

The superintendent said he is not aware of any groundswell of opting out this year.