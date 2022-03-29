Elementary students take state tests this week after two years of pandemic learning

After two years of Covid-19 interrupted learning, children in New York get a chance starting this week to show how much – or how little – they have learned.
State English language arts assessments for third- through eighth-graders start Tuesday. The state math tests start April 26.
Some wonder about giving a standardized test when education has been anything but standard during the pandemic.
But the tests are more important than ever, others say.
"This year it's extremely important because we need to get a new baseline on where our students are academically after two years of virtual and hybrid learning," said Danielle Thomson of Hamburg.
She's the mother of children in first, second and fifth grades, and in the past probably would have had her children opt out of taking the assessments.
Some educators are downplaying the high stakes that had surrounded the tests. Federal law requires states to administer the annual assessments.
"Ultimately, it would be nice to see one more data point on our students," West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said. "Are they the end-all, be-all? Absolutely not. It’s one data point at a moment in time."
Educators say they have multiple ways to assess students, and some question the value of the results of this year's assessments because of what students have been through in the last two years.
"My directive has been make sure you're taking care of kids first, make sure you’re taking care of their social emotional needs, make sure you’re reacclimating them into school, make sure you’re looking for signs of growth every day," Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said.
He said the district uses other assessment measures and it knows the strengths and weaknesses of students.
"They're behind where they should be, but we're seeing growth with the return of schools. Where they're at is behind where they should be," Laurrie said. "Since the state tests are based on where you should be and not growth necessarily, I’m not going to be surprised at the results."
The tests were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last year they were shortened from two sessions to one, and students learning remotely did not have to take them.
As a result, four out of 10 students in New York took the assessments in 2021, a number so low that Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said the results should not be compared to previous years. In a normal year, more than 80% of students in the state take the assessments, according to the state.
Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said if enough children take the tests, they could become another piece of data used to assess them.
"For many years we’ve been using multiple measures, standardized and otherwise, to determine exactly where a child’s opportunities for growth are," Cornell said. "Of all the things we use to assess kids’ progress in reading and math, the New York State assessments are probably the least effective in doing it."
There had been an active opt-out movement in parts of the state, including in Western New York, but the number of students opting out of taking the tests was declining in years leading up to the pandemic. One of the reasons for the decline is that the tests are no longer used in teacher evaluations, and the results cannot be used as the primary measure for making decisions about a student's academic placement.
Schools have heard from some parents who don't want their children to take the assessments this year, but the movement is much quieter than in years before the pandemic.
In 2019, 58% of students in West Seneca refused to take the math assessments.
The superintendent said he is not aware of any groundswell of opting out this year.
"Given everything that’s happened with the pandemic, we don’t want to miss an opportunity to be able to look at a student’s performance. At least it gives us a little more insight," Bystrak said.
This will be the first state assessments for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. Some teachers are worried about students' stamina, because they are not used to taking lengthy exams.
The ELA and math tests each consist of two sessions. Students will have as much time as they need to finish the tests, but the state estimates it will take third- and fourth-graders about 60 to 80 minutes depending on the session. Students in fifth grade likely will need 70 to 90 minutes and grades six through eight will need 80 to 100 minutes.
"Before Covid, we were very much along the lines of not taking it, only because of we didn’t see the benefit of it as parents," Thomson said. "Now, we have changed our course of thinking on it."
Scrambling to help children navigate remote learning, hybrid learning where they attended a couple of days a week and multiple quarantines where they had to stay home has left many parents weary.
"Everything has been different since Covid. Priorities have shifted," Thomson said.
If a parent lost a job because of Covid-19 and is trying to keep food on the table, "whether or not your child takes a test at school, that's something that can fall to the wayside," Thomson said.