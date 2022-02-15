Election in May will fill three seats on North Tonawanda Board of Education

Potential candidates for three seats on the North Tonawanda Board of Education can pick up petitions and instructions beginning March 2 at the district administration building, 176 Walck Road.
The election during the annual school budget vote May 17 will fill two three-year terms and a remaining one-year term in a vacant seat. Terms will begin July 1.
Expiring are the three-year terms of two incumbents – board vice president Colleen Angelhow and Gabrielle Richards. The vacant seat was held by Zachary Niemiec.
Candidates must obtain at least 100 petition signatures from qualified voters and file them by April 26.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
