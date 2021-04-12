Eight Buffalo Public Schools to serve up halal meals in pilot program

Eating a halal-certified lunch will be easy as pie for some Buffalo Public Schools students starting this fall.
Eight schools have been selected for a pilot program to add the specialized meal option to their menus.
The eight schools in the pilot program are:
- Best Elementary School of Technology
- International School 45
- West Hertel Academy
- Waterfront Elementary School
- Lafayette International High School
- International Preparatory School 198
- Hutchinson Central Technical High School
- Math Science & Technology Preparatory School
BPS leaders expect to eventually implement the program districtwide, and sooner rather than later.
“We don’t think it’s going to take too long, but we are starting pressure-testing with those eight schools in September,” said Will Keresztes, district chief of intergovernmental affairs, planning and community engagement.
His staff has created a process for families to use an online portal to sign up for the specialized lunches. Parents of children who attend the eight schools will be provided with information on the process before the end of the school year, Keresztes said.
An alternate way for families to sign up will be provided for those with limited or no internet access.
“We want to give them multiple pathways to sign their children up,” he said. “We want it to be as easy as possible for them.”
Over the summer, parents of newly enrolled students will have the opportunity to sign up, as well.
The information then will be communicated to cafeteria staff at each school so that they know which students are to receive the halal meals.
The district, which enrolls about 34,000 students, serves a growing population of about 5,000 Muslim students, many of whom follow strict, religious dietary guidelines.
If the children don’t bring their own meals to school, it means they’re not eating all day long.
Halal is the dietary standard as prescribed by Muslim scripture. So meat is slaughtered in a specific way to become halal. While meat is a main concern, ingredients in foods such as breads, ice cream and cheese also are monitored.
The program will make school lunch periods more inclusive for Muslim children, and it could help improve academic performance because children learn better when they are not hungry, supporters say.
The district can be reimbursed by the federal government for the costs of providing the specialized meals as part of its regular federal nutrition program.
Lovejoy Common Council Member Bryan J. Bollman and Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski, whose districts include growing Muslim populations, approached the school district after receiving a letter late last year from leaders of the local Muslim community about the importance of halal food options in public schools.
“This collaboration has been a notable example of teamwork among the district, Common Council and community members,” Keresztes said.