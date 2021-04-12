Eight Buffalo Public Schools to serve up halal meals in pilot program

An alternate way for families to sign up will be provided for those with limited or no internet access.

“We want to give them multiple pathways to sign their children up,” he said. “We want it to be as easy as possible for them.”

Over the summer, parents of newly enrolled students will have the opportunity to sign up, as well.

The information then will be communicated to cafeteria staff at each school so that they know which students are to receive the halal meals.

The district, which enrolls about 34,000 students, serves a growing population of about 5,000 Muslim students, many of whom follow strict, religious dietary guidelines.

If the children don’t bring their own meals to school, it means they’re not eating all day long.

Halal is the dietary standard as prescribed by Muslim scripture. So meat is slaughtered in a specific way to become halal. While meat is a main concern, ingredients in foods such as breads, ice cream and cheese also are monitored.

The program will make school lunch periods more inclusive for Muslim children, and it could help improve academic performance because children learn better when they are not hungry, supporters say.