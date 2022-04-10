ECC retirement incentive aims to cut faculty, administration 'redundancy'

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he wasn’t exaggerating last week when he warned that financially troubled SUNY Erie Community College “needs to take substantial action now, or face bankruptcy.”

Poloncarz used the B-word while announcing a new, $2.5 million retirement incentive for ECC faculty and administrators during his State of the County Address on Thursday. If everyone who qualifies takes the incentive, the college will save $6 million a year and emerge on much better footing, he said.

But 100 percent participation is a longshot; and even if it happens, it will take more than early retirements to dig ECC out of its financial rut.

ECC President David Balkin said a preliminary review by an education consulting group describes the college as suffering from years of overspending on redundant administrations and faculty across its three campuses and calls for staff cuts to reflect student enrollment that dropped by nearly half in the last decade.

Consulting firm RPK Group has been evaluating ECC (with funding from the Oishei Foundation and other community groups) to help determine how the college can survive decades of what Poloncarz called “practices from a bygone era” and reconfigure for a stronger future.

Balkin said RPK’s evaluation has found that “our enrollment challenges are not significantly different from those of other community colleges across the country.” But of 50-plus community colleges RPK has worked with, “SUNY Erie has the greatest level of resource redundancy (both staff and faculty) they have ever seen,” Balkin said.

ECC has been operating its North, South and City campuses with “three separate infrastructures” that duplicate dozens of administrative and faculty positions, he said.

“We need to eliminate excess infrastructure and duplication of effort to efficiently serve our community as one college that supports multiple locations,” Balkin said.

He said rumors that ECC is poised to close its South Campus in Orchard Park – near the current and future Buffalo Bills stadiums – are not true. But he said it’s clear that the college needs to revamp its operations and programs to meet changing workforce demands.

The college currently serves 7,737 students, nearly 2,000 of them high school students receiving college credit for Advanced Placement classes. Of the remainder, 46 percent are taking classes at ECC’s North Campus, 22 percent at its City Campus, 21 percent at South Campus and 11 percent are fully online, Balkin said.

“If you look at the demographics of what’s growing and what’s not, you can see that we need to deactivate some programs that aren’t in demand, add programs that are more impactful and consolidate programs that are spread across three campuses to one central hub.”

Balkin recently deactivated six South Campus programs that will be “taught out” to allow current students to complete them but are not accepting new students. One of the deactivated programs, an outdated class in web page design, has one student, Balkin said.

While eliminating under-enrolled programs, ECC will be adding new programs in high-demand fields like automotive, advanced manufacturing and health services, he said.

Since Balkin took over at ECC in February, he and Poloncarz have concluded that the college’s future depends on “right-sizing” its staff to reflect reality, he said. That led to Poloncarz’s pledge to use $2.5 million of last year’s county surplus to provide the new retirement incentive for ECC administrators and faculty.

Eligibility for the incentive will depend on age plus years of service, a number not yet determined. The aim is to retire enough people at 25 to 30 years of service to save $6 million a year. But without 100-percent participation, “the benefit to ECC will decrease,” Balkin said.

Balkin said he appreciates that many retirement-eligible employees have dedicated their careers to ECC. “Each have had a great impact on the lives of students and the success of our region," he said. "I know it’s difficult to leave one's calling. However, with many of the 144 employees who are eligible to retire earning more than three times that of less senior employees, it’s critical that we begin our right-sizing by offering as many employees as possible retirement incentives."

ECC union leaders said they were surprised by some aspects of Poloncarz’s speech. Andrew Sako, president of the Faculty Federation of Erie Community College, said he is happy the county is willing to provide a retirement incentive for his members. But he’s upset that Poloncarz cited the threat of ECC going bankrupt.

“I don’t think that’s a statement you want to make when you’re trying to attract students,” he said. “To hear the word ‘bankruptcy’ and sit in the same room as you’re hearing about a new Bills stadium and money for the arts, I find it hard to believe that’s an appropriate comment.”

Sako said he’s doubtful everyone who qualifies will take the incentive. If they don't, Balkin said ECC layoffs are likely by fall to stave off a projected $9 million deficit for the coming academic year.

Rich Canozzi, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1095, said his union is in the process of finalizing a new contract with Erie County that includes zero cost-of-living adjustments and allows its 150 ECC workers to transfer to other positions with the county, the county library system or Erie County Medical Center.

Canozzi said he was surprised to learn the new retirement incentive will be for faculty and administrators only, with no similar incentive for his labor union members.

“I understand that faculty and administrators are the ones making the higher salaries,” he said. “But it would still be a good gesture to offer incentives to all the unions. To my knowledge, there’s $2.5 million available for retirement incentives, and if not everyone takes them, they start laying off from the bottom. So if there’s money left over from that $2.5 million, I’d like it to be offered to my members as well.”

