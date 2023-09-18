SUNY Erie Community College is getting close to completing its search for a new president. The college hosted visits from its four finalists last week for interviews and presentations with the campus community.

SUNY policy prevents its college and university search committees from disclosing the names of presidential candidates until shorty before their campus interviews. The four finalists invited on consecutive days starting Tuesday are:

Jonathan K. Jefferson, special adviser to the president at Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass.

Diane Ryan, former vice president of academic affairs at Yavapai College in Prescott, Ariz.

Emmanuel Awuah, a higher education consultant and former vice president of academic affairs at St. Cloud Technical & Community College in Saint Cloud, Minn.

Adiam Tsegai, who served as ECC provost and vice president of academic affairs until taking over as officer-in-charge when former president David Balkin stepped down last fall.

An 18-member search committee began seeking Balkin’s replacement this past spring, and narrowed the initial 51 applicants down to eight last month before voting on the final four.

Next, ECC’s board of trustees will decide which of the finalists to recommend to SUNY for consideration. The board hopes to send one name to SUNY this week, which will remain confidential until SUNY approves the person and a formal announcement is made.

None of the four finalists has held a position as the formal leader of a college, though Tsegai has been effectively serving in that role at ECC on an interim basis since early last year.

ECC’s next president will inherit a three-campus community college that went through an upheaval under Balkin, who had the unpopular job of cutting positions and low-performing programs to save ECC from bankruptcy last year.

The college emerged with a more than $20 million reserve balance, but a divide between the faculty union and Balkin’s administration resulted in his resignation late last year.

Tsegai has worked to bridge the divide by aligning administrative decisions with faculty union leaders while seeking the permanent president job. In the interim, several ECC administrators have retired or resigned, leaving open positions the next leader will need to fill.

Following is a closer look at each candidate.

Jonathan Jefferson

Jefferson has many years of experience in both education and management, and holds two bachelor’s degrees, a master’s degree and a doctorate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Morehouse College, a historically Black men’s college in Atlanta, in 1982 and went on to Cornell University for a master’s in mechanical engineering and operations research.

He worked at AT&T Bell Labs and as a vice president at Kearney Business and Consulting in Chicago while earning a master’s in organization management from Capella University in Minneapolis. He served as dean of Clark Atlanta University school of business administration while pursuing his doctorate in management from Colorado Technical University, according to his LinkedIn resume.

He has since served as a dean of business at SUNY Albany, director of the Coast Guard Academy’s Institute for Leadership and ran his own consulting firm before joining Lesley University as a management professor and chair of its business management division in 2015. He served as chief academic officer and provost from 2020 until this year, when he was named special adviser to the president.

Diane Ryan

Ryan is former vice president of academic affairs at Yavapai Community College in Prescott, Ariz., where she was hired as vice president of strategic initiatives in 2019 and rose to vice president of instruction in January 2020 and vice president of academic affairs from December 2020 until this past June, when she resigned in what the college called “a surprising and unexpected decision.”

During her time at Yavapai, Ryan is credited with bringing a focus on using open educational resources (public domain materials) instead of textbooks to save students money to put toward tuition to stay enrolled, and establishing the college’s first bachelor’s degree, in business.

She previously served as dean of engineering, science and mathematics at Tidewater Community College in Virginia, where she was named administrator of the year in 2018. Prior to that she was a professor of English and communications studies.

She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications from Western Illinois University and a doctorate from Old Dominion University.

Emmanuel Awuah

Awuah is described as a higher education consultant in a description supplied by ECC, but he has several decades of experience in academia leading up to his most recent role as vice president for academic affairs at St. Cloud Technical and Community College from April 2021 until this year.

He previously served in the same position at Illinois Central College in Peoria, Ill., and as associate vice president of academic affairs at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Ill., where he supervised four satellite campuses and increased pathways to regional universities and concurrent enrollment for high school students.

In the early 2000s, he taught sociology as a professor at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse and directed the Diversity and Multicultural Resources Office and as its first chief diversity officer.

He earned bachelor’s degrees in education and sociology from St. Mary’s Teachers’ College and the University of Ghana, West Africa, a master’s in sociology from the University of Guelph in Canada and a doctorate in sociology and urban studies from Michigan State University.

Adiam Tsegai

Tsegai is an ECC alum who joined the college as its dean of engineering in 2018, after 15 years of rising through the leadership ranks at Bryant & Stratton College. At ECC, she rose from dean to chief academic officer to vice president of academic affairs to interim provost, a position she held during the college’s last presidential search in 2021, in which she was also among the four finalists.

When Balkin landed the president job, ECC’s board of trustees named Tsegai permanent provost in early 2022. After getting her associate degree in liberal arts and social science at ECC, she went on to the University at Buffalo, where she earned a bachelor’s in psychology and African studies, a master’s in general education and her doctorate in educational and leadership policy and social foundations.