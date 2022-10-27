ECC President David Balkin suspended with pay amid investigation

The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees voted Thursday to suspend the college's president, David Balkin, with pay while an investigation of allegations made against him is undertaken.

Balkin took over as ECC president in early February and has been making significant changes to put the college back on stable financial footing after years of declining enrollment.

The board held its October meeting starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and covered routine business for a couple of hours before going into executive session to discuss "a personnel matter."

After more than two hours in executive session, the board emerged to vote to suspend Balkin and conduct a third-party investigation.

ECC Board of Trustees Chair Jeffrey W. Stone said the board cannot comment on the matter except to say that it will employ a third-party investigator to avoid any appearance of bias.

After the formal vote, Stone said, "We will work with Dr. Balkin with all due respect and maintain his status as paid president while this investigation is undertaken."

Balkin declined to comment Thursday.

Balkin quickly made his mark on the school during his 10-month tenure.

He has made two rounds of layoffs totaling 150 positions to “right size” the college’s staff after years of declining enrollment.

He discontinued several low-performing programs at ECC’s South Campus and is working to “reduce the footprint” of a three-campus college with duplicate programs at each.

And he has been outspokenly transparent about wasteful spending by previous administrations that will take years to recover.

Going forward, Balkin’s plan is to shift ECC's focus away from general studies spread across three campuses and streamline programs to reflect industry demands – including offering short-term certificate programs for new careers that don't require traditional college degrees.

He wants to focus on programs that provide a pathway to jobs for students by building ties with local employers that are struggling to find workers with in-demand skills.

But critics, including unions representing ECC’s faculty and administrator unions, have said Balkin’s plans were crafted without consulting them for input.

Balkin came to ECC from Ivy Tech Community College, where he had been chancellor of its South Bend-Elkhart campus in Indiana since 2019.

Balkin grew up in Amherst and spent five years as an administrator at the University of Notre Dame, including as managing director of the Nanoscience and Technology Center from 2014-2017 and as associate director of regional development for San Francisco and Silicon Valley from 2014 to 2019.

Before that, he was president and chief operating officer of Genea Energy Partners. He also worked in various posts in the Microelectronics Division of IBM from 1984 to 2010. Balkin earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in metallurgical engineering and materials science and a doctorate in materials science and engineering – all from the University of Notre Dame.