ECC enrollment woes worsening for spring semester

But some colleges and universities across the country, including Cornell University in Ithaca, shut down toward the end of the fall semester due to surging numbers of Covid-19 cases among students, including the presence of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

ECC’s current 14-day test positivity rate was 2.35%, less than half the state’s rolling average of 5%. Erie County’s most recent rolling average was 8.3%, according to state data.

Reuter said the three ECC campuses were very safe, but he also acknowledged that the virus continues to be unpredictable and could impact spring enrollment further, especially if the college is forced to switch to remote instruction again.

“If Covid hits our numbers and we can’t open in person for spring, that changes the whole dialogue,” he said.

ECC board deliberating over four finalists as search for new president winds down Erie Community College has four new finalists for its presidency, nearly six months after rebooting an earlier search that ended with two of the three final candidates bowing out.

The college’s enrollment numbers would be bottoming out now if it weren’t for Covid-19, which also has led to a worker shortage that has attracted would-be students to jobs paying upwards of $15 per hour, Reuter said.