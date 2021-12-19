ECC enrollment woes worsening for spring semester

A bounty of employment opportunities, fewer high school graduates, continuing pandemic-related issues and stiff competition from colleges and universities offering more online options are all reasons being cited by SUNY Erie Community College officials for an enrollment decline that threatens to get worse for the spring semester.
ECC Interim President William D. Reuter said the number of students currently signed up for spring courses was 15% lower than at this same point in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.
“We feel very, very strongly that the campus is one of the safest places in Western New York to be,” said UB Provost A. Scott Weber.
“The high school demographics, as well as the competition in the marketplace, the number of jobs. You see the unemployment rate, all the jobs available,” Reuter said. “We are swimming upstream as far as that goes.”
Roughly 20% of all course sections for the spring semester had no students at all enrolled so far – a trend that Reuter labeled “very troubling” for an institution that already saw an enrollment decline of 45% over the past decade. Headcount enrollment was about 7,800 students in the fall semester – down from 11,961 in 2016.
“We cannot continue with these types of declines,” Reuter said.
About 1,000, or less than 2%, of the 51,000 students attending public colleges and universities in WNY have yet to submit proof that they are fully vaccinated, and most of them are enrolled at ECC.
Spring semester classes start Jan. 18. The college is set to launch a new marketing campaign on Dec. 27, said Reuter, who presented the stark enrollment update at a recent meeting of the college’s trustees.
Enrollment at most community colleges across the state had been dropping for years, and the Covid-19 pandemic made the situation worse. The State University of New York reported a systemwide decline of nearly 8% in full-time equivalent enrollment among 30 community colleges from fall 2020 to fall 2021, leading to workforce reductions and other efforts to trim costs.
College administrators said pandemic-related shutdowns disrupted student recruitment efforts. And even after the broad shutdowns, the pandemic continues to have an impact.
More than 100 ECC students were de-enrolled this past semester because they did not get fully vaccinated or receive a religious exemption, per a SUNY system requirement.
Now, some colleges and universities are moving to require that students get booster shots prior to returning for the spring semester. SUNY hasn’t implemented such a requirement yet, but it has been discussed, and a booster mandate would inject “another wild card” for spring enrollment, Reuter said.
Religious exemptions are becoming another major flashpoint in the Covid-19 vaccination debate.
SUNY campuses require mask-wearing indoors, in addition to vaccines. Throughout the fall semester, they largely maintained Covid-19 test positivity rates that were well below the statewide rate. In Erie County, when daily test positivity rates skyrocketed to 10% or more for several days, 14-day test positivity rates at ECC, the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College stayed below 3%, according to the SUNY Covid-19 Tracker.
But some colleges and universities across the country, including Cornell University in Ithaca, shut down toward the end of the fall semester due to surging numbers of Covid-19 cases among students, including the presence of the Omicron variant of the virus.
ECC’s current 14-day test positivity rate was 2.35%, less than half the state’s rolling average of 5%. Erie County’s most recent rolling average was 8.3%, according to state data.
Reuter said the three ECC campuses were very safe, but he also acknowledged that the virus continues to be unpredictable and could impact spring enrollment further, especially if the college is forced to switch to remote instruction again.
“If Covid hits our numbers and we can’t open in person for spring, that changes the whole dialogue,” he said.
The college’s enrollment numbers would be bottoming out now if it weren’t for Covid-19, which also has led to a worker shortage that has attracted would-be students to jobs paying upwards of $15 per hour, Reuter said.
“We have a lot of students of need here, and to be able to make not necessarily a living wage, but to have money in their pocket – versus maybe having money coming out of their pocket for education – it’s a tough sell,” he said.
Board chair Danise Wilson said the college also must do a better job accommodating students.
“A lot of our classes aren’t offered during times that allow students to work and go to school,” Wilson said. “We are less competitive that way.”
Some students who might otherwise go to ECC are gravitating toward more accessible and flexible online programs offered by other schools, even if they pay a little more, she said.
“I don’t think it’s just the $15 an hour, because that’s not a livable wage," she said of students opting for jobs. "I think it’s a mix of a few things.” .
The college is starting a pilot program that gives students options to attend courses in person or remotely, including through recorded instruction, ECC Interim Provost Adiem Tsegai said.
The college surveyed about 50 students to find out why they weren’t registering for classes.
“Part of it is they just want a very flexible schedule, not only in their course offering, but in the service we provide,” she said.
Student trustee Travis Poling said adjusting from taking courses remotely online during the shutdowns to always having to be physically present again in a classroom this past fall was difficult for some students.
The college is part of a couple of initiatives to increase enrollment, including an Aspen Institute-sponsored effort to improve the success of students transferring from ECC into SUNY Buffalo State College and a program aimed at assisting adult students from Buffalo. Those projects won’t pay off immediately, however, according to college administrators.