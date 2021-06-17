ECC board extends search for new president after 2 finalists drop out

The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees is extending its search for a new president after two finalists dropped out of the running to take positions elsewhere.
“The board was really hoping to deliberate over three candidates for this position, so we just decided to cast another net, and that is being led by our search firm now,” said Danise C. Wilson, chairwoman of the ECC board.
Wilson said she anticipated the search committee meeting again in late August or early September with a new list of applicants and potential candidates.
The board brought two finalists – Tracy Johnson and Kirk Young – to campus for interviews and virtual presentations at the end of May. A third finalist already had dropped out earlier to become president of a college in California.
Johnson dropped out more recently to stay at Dallas College in a new post.
“Because they were such quality candidates they were in high demand,” said Wilson. “All of our candidates were tremendous ... We just wanted to have three strong candidates to pick from at the end of this process.”
Young, who is a vice president at Jamestown Community College, will still be considered, said Wilson.
The ECC board recently voted to extend the contract of Interim President William D. Reuter by as much as six months.
Reuter’s extended contract will run through Jan. 1, 2022, or until the new president is installed, whichever is first.
Reuter, a former longtime ECC vice president, has been leading the college in an interim capacity since July 2020, following the departure of Dan Hocoy, who left ECC at the end of a three-year contract to become president of Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City.
A new slate of finalists will likely be on campus to make presentations and answer questions in late September or early October, said Wilson.
But Wilson also said there is no deadline for a new president to be in place.
“Our main goal is just to find the right person for SUNY Erie, making sure we do our due diligence to do so, and also provide a stable, consistent leadership at the college,” she said. “Both of those things are happening simultaneously.”
State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras and the SUNY Board of Trustees must also approve the next ECC president.