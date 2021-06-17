ECC board extends search for new president after 2 finalist drop out

The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees is extending its search for a new president after two finalists dropped out of the running to take positions elsewhere.

“The board was really hoping to deliberate over three candidates for this position, so we just decided to cast another net, and that is being led by our search firm now,” said Danise C. Wilson, chairwoman of the ECC board.

Wilson said she anticipated the search committee meeting again in late August or early September with a new list of applicants and potential candidates.

The board brought two finalists – Tracy Johnson and Kirk Young – to campus for interviews and virtual presentations at the end of May. A third finalist already had dropped out earlier to become president of a college in California.

Johnson dropped out more recently to stay at Dallas College in a new post.

“Because they were such quality candidates they were in high demand,” said Wilson. “All of our candidates were tremendous ... We just wanted to have three strong candidates to pick from at the end of this process.”

