East Aurora School Board candidate voted in Florida, might be ineligible to run

A candidate for the East Aurora School Board voted in an election in Florida less than two months ago, which could make her ineligible to run in East Aurora.

Teresa M. Reile, who is seeking one of three seats on the board, voted March 15 in Clearwater, Fla., municipal elections, according to the office of the Pinellas County supervisor of elections.

State Education Law requires candidates to be qualified voters in the school district, U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, able to read and write, and residents of the district for at least one year.

Reile said she was not trying to skirt the law.

"I was not aware that I was going to run for School Board," she said. "I literally decided to run on April 17."

Petitions for school board were due April 18.

Reile said she has two residences and recently registered to vote in East Aurora.

The Erie County Board of Elections received a voter registration card from Reile April 4. She had previously registered to vote in Erie County Sept. 13, 1995, according to the Board of Elections. The last time she voted in Erie County was in 2018, when she voted in the primary and general elections.

"It was not something that was nefarious or anything," Reile said. "I wasn't hiding anything. I literally found this out this morning. So I had no idea."

She said she does not know what she will do.

"I don't know what my plans are. It's up to the School Board," Reile said.

She registered to vote in Pinellas County May 6, 2019, and has a standing request to receive a mail ballot for elections this year, according to the Pinellas County elections website. The website reported that Reile also voted by mail ballot in the March election.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.