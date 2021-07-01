 Skip to main content
East Aurora School Board appoints new member
East Aurora School Board members appointed Paul Blowers to fill a vacancy on the board during Wednesday morning's special meeting.

Blowers was the district's school business official from 2007 to 2018, and was on the Mayfield, N.Y., School Board for three years. 

"He then obviously comes to the board with experience in school finance and as we witnessed during his tenure, he had a conservative approach to school budgeting and finance and will serve as a good steward for the taxpayers," the board said in a statement.

Board members interviewed 13 candidates Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning before appointing Blowers. 

He fills the seat vacated by John Sigeti, who left the board when he moved out of the district. Blowers will serve until the May 2022 School Board election. 

