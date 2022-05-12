East Aurora candidate drops out of School Board race

Teresa M. Reile, who voted in Florida in March, is withdrawing from the race for East Aurora School Board.

"There is not sufficient time to sort this out now before the election," Reile said in a statement, "And because I believe in transparency and accountability, I am doing the logical thing and withdrawing."

Despite dropping out, Reile's name likely will appear on the ballot Tuesday.

Reile voted March 15 in Clearwater, Fla., municipal elections, according to the office of the Pinellas County supervisor of elections. She registered with the Erie County Board of Elections to vote from her East Aurora residence in early April. But state education law requires candidates to be a resident of the district for one year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

She was running with Dawn Vona and Dawn Raczka. A statement from the campaign of the three candidates said that Reile received a letter from the school district's lawyer at 2 p.m. Wednesday, "demanding Ms. Reile produce documents and statements within less than a 24-hour period. This deadline was not possible to meet."

Reile said she was not aware that she could have been ineligible to run, and did not realize there was a problem until it was brought to her attention Tuesday morning.

She told The Buffalo News that she did not decide to run for the board until the day before the petitions were due on April 18.

"When I was asked to help, without giving it a heck of a lot of thought, I said, 'Yes.' I made the decision to come back to East Aurora and New York as my home," Reile said in a statement.

She said she has considered becoming a permanent Florida resident, but "East Aurora is my home. This state’s politics don’t match mine, but I love East Aurora and the Western New York people," she said.

Also running for three seats on the East Aurora School Board are incumbents Terri Ohweiler and Paul Blowers, and Maria Improta.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.