East Aurora cancels school after reported threat

East Aurora School District canceled classes today after a report of a threat.

Superintendent Brian Russ notified parents Thursday night that all school buildings are closed today.

High school administration received a report that a student made a threatening statement, and school officials immediately contacted East Aurora Police, Russ said. Police started an investigation, and the school is fully cooperating with authorities, he said.

"In an abundance of caution, in light of recent events, and out of respect for the mental and emotional well-being of our students, families, staff, and community, we have decided to cancel classes and close our school buildings tomorrow, Friday, May 27, 2022," his message said. "This will allow time for the investigation to proceed."

Russ said he would provide an update over the weekend.

"As always, we will continue to be vigilant when we hear concerning information and respond accordingly based on the circumstances," he said.

