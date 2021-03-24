During pandemic, Buffalo's pre-K enrollment plummets by 45%

With the Covid-19 pandemic raging and the challenges of remote learning looming, thousands of parents across the state decided not to enroll their children in prekindergarten this school year.
Across New York, there were 19% fewer students in public school pre-K programs than last year.
But in the Buffalo Public Schools, enrollment among the youngest students in 2020-21 was down 45% – a decrease about three times as big as that in New York City and in Rochester, and nearly twice that in Syracuse, a Buffalo News analysis of state data found.
For the students sitting out pre-K this year, the long-term consequences could be significant.
“Children will be less prepared to succeed in school,” said Steve Barnett, director of the National Institute for Early Education Research. “Their language will be less developed. Their knowledge and other skills will lag behind.
“While it’s not impossible to make that up, we have a long history of not succeeding with that, especially with Hispanic and Black students and with low-income students, generally.”
Missing pre-K has the potential to set students behind academically through elementary school and possibly even high school if schools don't take action, experts say. And because they are missing out on foundational social skills often learned in pre-K, behavioral problems in next year's kindergarten classes could multiply.
In Buffalo, the pre-K declines in those historically underserved groups were larger than those among other students, The News analysis found.
About half as many Black and Hispanic students signed up for pre-K this year, compared with last year. Enrollment dropped by about one-third for white students.
At schools in the city where at least three out of four students are economically disadvantaged, pre-K numbers fell an average of 51%, compared with a 10% decline in other schools.
Most suburban schools saw declines, too.
In Erie County, outside of Buffalo, pre-K enrollment was down by about one-fourth this year. The two districts hit hardest, Tonawanda and North Collins, each saw enrollment drop by more than half.
Even in nonpandemic years, schools find a range of abilities among their incoming kindergartners. This coming September, though, schools are likely to find an unusually high number of students lacking many of the skills that are expected, given the number of children who will not have the benefits of attending pre-K, Barnett and other experts say.
“I’m very concerned,” Barnett said. “The problems in early learning are the reason we have so much failure in third grade. It’s really hard to catch up.”
Buffalo hit hardest
In September, once Buffalo school officials saw how many children were not enrolled in pre-K, they decided they needed to do something.
The district placed ads in small community newspapers, highlighting the benefits. Each student would receive their own iPad, the ads pointed out, as all Buffalo schools began the year remotely.
“I put in the ad that your child is entitled to a device and free lunch and breakfast and dinner each day,” district spokesperson Elena Cala said. “It still didn’t bring an influx.”
Of the 37 Buffalo schools that offered pre-K this year, enrollment remained the same as last year at just two of them: Bennett Park Montessori and North Park Community School, The News found.
At the other 35 schools in Buffalo with a program, pre-K enrollment dropped, from just 3% at Olmsted School 64, which houses the district’s gifted program for older elementary students, to 84% at Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Institute in the Fruit Belt. There, only 10 students enrolled in pre-K this year, compared with 63 last year.
The News analysis included only pre-K programs run by school districts. Pre-K programs funded by the state, but run by organizations other than a school district, were not included. The state Education Department has released preliminary 2020-21 enrollment data for district-run pre-K programs, but not for those run by community organizations.
Of the 16 suburban school districts in Erie County that run a pre-K, enrollment remained the same as last year in only two, Grand Island and Orchard Park, The News found. Enrollment decreases in the other districts ranged from 3% in Cleveland Hill to 65% in the City of Tonawanda.
In raw numbers, the decrease in the Buffalo Public Schools eclipses that in the suburbs. The city had 863 fewer pre-K students this year. In comparison, enrollment was down a total of 234 pre-K students among the 16 suburban districts.
Costs to waiting
Missing any year of school creates problems. Missing prekindergarten, in many cases, creates even more, experts say.
Pre-K prepares children for kindergarten. And their performance in kindergarten tends to predict their success for years to come.
“The math skills you start school with predict the end of kindergarten,” said Susan Sonnenschein, director of the Children and Families, Schooling and Development Lab at the University of Maryland. “That predicts the end of sixth grade, which predicts the end of high school.”
Similarly, if a student is not reading at grade level in third grade, they are more likely to drop out of high school, said Taryn Morrissey, an associate professor in American University’s department of public administration and policy.
And for children who need additional supports and services, the sooner their needs are identified, the more likely it is that they will get help in time to mitigate their challenges.
A child who misses prekindergarten might end up waiting an additional year to start getting speech therapy or to get help with learning disabilities.
“In general, there’s a reason why one starts special education services early,” Sonnenschein said. “You can either eradicate the problem or minimize the effects. The child ultimately will do better than if you wait to provide the services until later.
“There are costs to waiting.”
Beyond academics
It is not just academics that students learn in pre-K. They also learn how to interact with other kids, whether that means taking turns while playing a game or sharing toys in the sandbox.
“Not only are these kids not going to school, they’re not supposed to be playing with their peers on the playground,” Sonnenschein said. “How do you teach kids to be part of a community when there is no community?”
On top of the isolation that many kids experienced for the past year, many also dealt with unusually high levels of stress brought by the pandemic, including illness or death in the family and financial challenges faced by parents who may have lost a job.
Social and emotional problems will present challenges not only for children who were directly affected, but for their classmates, as well.
“It doesn’t just disrupt the learning of the children who have the problems, it disrupts the learning of the children around them,” Barnett said. “The teacher's time is diverted from other things to deal with that.”
Making the most of summer
Schools still have time to mitigate challenges that September’s incoming kindergartners might face, experts say.
That means making the most of this summer.
Many experts point to Georgia as a model. For several years, the state has offered a six-week summer program for children entering kindergarten, which is widely considered a model to help bridge gaps for children who have not attended pre-K.
Tutoring is also considered likely to be helpful.
“One-to-one tutoring is valuable,” Barnett said. “In six weeks, you can get them back to where they should be. It’s just six weeks, but it’s one on one. We could get kids back on track this summer.”
The power of tutoring, he said, is that it can be tailored to each child. In an ideal situation, tutors would assess each student to determine which specific books to read to each student.
From there, tutors would be given the specific sequence of books to use for each child, rather than picking books randomly, or reading all the same books to every student.
“I think the main thing is to recognize the problem and come up with a plan so you’re not flummoxed in the fall,” Barnett said.
Buffalo's plans unclear
In Buffalo, officials say that, while there may be more students entering this fall with fewer skills, they are confident that the schools will be able to meet their needs.
“We have to be flexible,” said Anne Botticelli, the district’s chief academic officer. “Every year we have students coming to us who may or may not have been with us previously.”
At this point, it is not clear what the district will offer to students this summer.
“We are definitely in the preliminary stages right now, but we hope to offer summer programming this year,” Botticelli said.