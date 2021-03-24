During pandemic, Buffalo's pre-K enrollment plummets by 45%

And for children who need additional supports and services, the sooner their needs are identified, the more likely it is that they will get help in time to mitigate their challenges.

A child who misses prekindergarten might end up waiting an additional year to start getting speech therapy or to get help with learning disabilities.

“In general, there’s a reason why one starts special education services early,” Sonnenschein said. “You can either eradicate the problem or minimize the effects. The child ultimately will do better than if you wait to provide the services until later.

“There are costs to waiting.”

Beyond academics

It is not just academics that students learn in pre-K. They also learn how to interact with other kids, whether that means taking turns while playing a game or sharing toys in the sandbox.

“Not only are these kids not going to school, they’re not supposed to be playing with their peers on the playground,” Sonnenschein said. “How do you teach kids to be part of a community when there is no community?”