Molecular biologist Raven Baxter, known as Dr. Raven the Science Maven, is among the speakers for three Buffalo State University commencement exercises May 20 in the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Baxter, who earned her bachelor's degree in biology in 2014 and her master's in biology in 2016, both from Buffalo State, will address graduates from the School of Arts and Sciences in a 5 p.m. ceremony.

Baxter, who completed her doctorate in science education at the University at Buffalo, is president and founder of Science Haven, a nonprofit organization that promotes STEM education for underserved communities.

Speaking to graduates the School of Professions at 9 a.m. will be Deneen Hernandez, an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and recently retired as a forensic examiner for the FBI in Quantico, Va. She earned a master's degree in criminal justice in 1988 at Buffalo State.

Addressing School of Education graduates at 1 p.m. will be Mildred Otero, an executive of Leadership for Educational Equity. She managed the education agenda for the U.S. Senate Committee of Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, and has been a policy adviser to Hillary Rodham Clinton and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.