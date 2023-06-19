The best measure of Rich Nigro’s popularity among teachers may have been a race he did not win.

Nigro – elected earlier this month as the new Buffalo Teachers Federation president – ran in 2019 for a seat on the union executive committee.

His days back then were spent as an instructional technology coach at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, his evenings revisiting a passion: building a house for his family in Akron.

As the election neared, Nigro had not filled in his biographical information for the Provocator, the BTF publication that serves as a resource for voting teachers.

Other candidates shared their goals, background and experience, but because Nigro missed the deadline, only his name appeared at the bottom of the list of those in the race.

Nigro didn’t win a seat, but because of his outgoing personality, and relationships developed over 20 years, he still earned more than 200 votes, finishing third out of four candidates.

“I actually didn’t do too badly,” Nigro said last week.

With his house finished and an unexpected void in leadership when union President Philip Rumore announced his retirement, Nigro was much more prepared in his race for the top seat. He visited 29 schools with vice presidential running mate Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan and won 68% to 32% over Marc Bruno and Patrick Foster’s platform in a runoff election that ended June 5.

A different approach

Rumore has been a larger-than-life figure at the helm of the Buffalo Teachers Federation for 42 years. He could be polarizing, but virtually everyone knew his name.

Rumore’s way – “ ‘the guy,’ a one-man show,” as Nigro describes him – will not be the way the new president leads.

“I don’t feel like I can lead that way efficiently,” he said.

As an instructional technology coach, Nigro led professional development sessions for small and large groups of teachers and administrators, explaining how to use digital teaching tools including Promethean interactive whiteboards or Infinite Campus, a student information system. His interactions with teachers during these sessions could be humbling or gratifying.

“Actually working with teachers in that capacity was helpful for me, because it requires empathy – I’m not the most important or smartest in the room,” said Nigro, who will vacate his position to focus on union duties.

Nigro, 50, plans to collaborate and delegate within the union when he starts his new role July 1.

“There needs to be more involvement from membership – not for them to do stuff, but for them to say, ‘This is what we’re experiencing here. This is what we need. This is what we’re trying to do to fix it.’ “

He said he wants to put trust in others who are experts in a specific matter or excited to take ownership.

Nigro also expressed an eagerness to cultivate interest in the union. He was impressed that more than half of the 3,800 teachers participated in the recent online elections, and said the buzz around the organization – on social media, in particular – shows “vigorous involvement.”

That is why he is pushing more modern communication for teachers – a private messaging app called Minsh is a possibility for the union – with an emphasis on security and file-sharing capabilities.

Early plans

Do not expect major, immediate changes when Nigro takes office, and not only because most teachers will be focused on recovering after an exhausting school year. The first steps will be meeting staff at the Buffalo Teachers Federation office on Porter Avenue and seeing what can be done to make the site welcoming for teachers.

School visits in the fall will allow Nigro to better identify needs and determine whether forming committees could address issues teachers raise. He aims to strengthen existing committees and ensure that they are self-sustaining.

“I don’t just hide out, and I don’t mind getting dirty,” Nigro said. “I like to be out and in the trenches and involved. That’s where I’m most comfortable.”

Nigro said visiting 29 schools on the campaign trail should be a sign of what’s to come, not a means to win an election. Working as a teacher and with teachers over his 25 years in the district, he said he’s learned an important lesson: “You’re not going to get anywhere unless they feel comfortable with you.”

Buffalo district loyalties

Nigro may have moved to Akron within the last five years, but he has been loyal to Buffalo for education. He attended now-closed Black Rock Academy, then McKinley High School before earning a college degree at SUNY Buffalo State University.

His studies in art and photography veered into different hands-on work, including jobs at a hardware store, rough framing and new-home construction during his late college years. Substitute teaching and then a temporary role at McKinley forged a lasting commitment to Buffalo Schools.

His wife, Marcia, is a longtime teacher at McKinley, while their daughter, Amber – a Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts graduate – is a social worker at South Park High School.

Nigro said it was a no-brainer to send his daughter to Buffalo Public Schools.

“I’m in the schools – I know what they have to offer, I know the challenges,” Nigro said, before extolling Performing Arts as a “great fit” for his daughter.

Perspective on negotiating

Contract negotiations have dominated union discussion as Buffalo teachers vied for wages competitive with suburban peers. The punctuation to Rumore’s career came in April, when the union ended a four-year impasse and agreed to a contract giving new teachers the second-highest wages in Western New York, after Lackawanna, and shortening the time required for maximum pay.

Nigro will not face a climate of unrest due to an unresolved teachers contract. The new deal will not expire until June 30, 2026 – after the conclusion of Nigro’s two-year term.

Still, negotiations shine the brightest light on the union president and require tact in communicating with teachers and the administration. Nigro reflected on Rumore’s approach.

“He’s always kept a pretty cool, level head about it,” Nigro said. “That, I found admirable. It’s probably not easy to do, because you can’t reveal your cards for why you’re doing what you’re doing.”

Like Rumore, the incoming president said he’s not afraid to disagree, understands it is impossible to satisfy the whole membership and grasps that at least a little politicking is unavoidable.

“You can be angry and disagree. You can dislike people,” Nigro said. “But you’ve got to have respect. You can disagree respectfully. Respect, I think, is paramount.”

What others say

Those close to Nigro professionally believe his character and likeability will help him lead the union.

“Rich has always been willing to help out in whatever capacity is needed, a true team player,” said Katie Schuta, principal at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. “He has a way of bringing people together. I have been impressed with his honesty and compassion for students and staff.”

MacPherson-Sullivan, who will serve as union vice president, said there is no hierarchy of district relationships with Nigro. His friendships extend to custodial workers, engineers, secretaries and administrators, not just teachers.

“He’s respectful, intelligent and down-to-earth,” she said.

Nigro said tackling uncomfortable situations might be a challenge for him, but he believes he is ready.

“I don’t conduct myself in a way that’s dictatorial or aggressive,” he said. “Sometimes you gotta be the pit bull, but you don’t always have to be the pit bull.”