'Dilapidated' Tuscarora Indian School in line for major repairs

The average spent on repairs and capital projects at five schools in the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District in the last seven years is $11 million apiece.

But over the same period less than $200,000 has been spent at the district's sixth school, the Tuscarora Indian School that teaches Native American children.

"The inequity is stark," said Niagara Wheatfield Superintendent Daniel G. Ljiljanich.

It looks like that's about to change.

The elementary school serving about 100 prekindergarten through sixth-graders is on the Tuscarora Reservation. The school building is not owned by the district, but by New York State, which is responsible for its upkeep. The Tuscarora School is one of three state-owned schools on native reservations.

Usually repairs and improvements at public schools are approved by voters as capital project referendums. If voters approve, then the work goes to the lowest bidder and construction starts. But capital projects at the three Native American schools are the responsibility of the director of facilities in the state Education Department.