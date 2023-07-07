All students in the Depew School District will be getting free breakfast and lunch starting in September.

The district announced it received a four-year approval for the Community Eligibility Provision under the national school lunch and breakfast programs.

"That's K-12 in all three schools," said Joseph Metty, school lunch manager at Depew.

There are 1,800 students in Depew schools.

The Community Eligibility Provision allows high-poverty schools to provide free meals to all students. The State Legislature and governor agreed to expand eligibility for the program, and Metty said the district was able to qualify with the state subsidy included in this year's budget.

He said none of the district's three schools was eligible last year, although all schools received free meals for all students during the pandemic years.

Students will be able to purchase additional breakfasts, lunches and a la carte items, he said.

"We definitely expect to be busier serving more lunches and breakfasts," Metty said.

Families are still being asked to fill out applications for the meals because the district receives funding for other programs based on the forms.

– Barbara O'Brien