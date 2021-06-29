Departing school superintendents say retirement was part of the plan

Two Erie County school districts are about to be down a superintendent.
Depew Superintendent Jeffrey R. Rabey plans to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
"It was always part of the plan," Rabey said, but he said the pandemic confirmed his decision.
Springville Griffith Institute Superintendent Kimberly Moritz had planned to leave earlier, but she said the School Board asked her to wait until the worst of the pandemic was over. Her last day will be Jan. 7, 2022.
"I probably would have gone sooner, but agreed to wait until the end of this past school year," Moritz said.
The two retirements continue a trend in local schools. Other districts with superintendent turnover in recent months include Williamsville, Clarence, Frontier, Orchard Park and Sweet Home.
Moritz began teaching in 1989 at St. Joseph School in Gowanda, then taught at Pine Valley Central School District in Chautauqua County. She was an assistant principal at Frontier Middle School, principal and assistant superintendent in the Gowanda Central School District and superintendent at Randolph Central School District in Cattaraugus County. She was named Springville superintendent in 2016.
Support Local Journalism
"This was definitely the hardest year of my career," Moritz said, "not the reason for my retirement."
The biggest challenge of the year was not knowing how the pandemic was affecting children, she said.
While more than 77% of New York teachers are women, about 27% of superintendents are women, according to the New York State Council of School Superintendents. Moritz is part of the council's women's initiative encouraging women to move forward in administrative roles, a role she plans to continue.
Rabey has spent 29 years in education, the last 11 as superintendent in Depew.
He noted in his letter of resignation that he oversaw the implementation of more than $68 million in capital projects and the transformation of health insurance to save millions of dollars. Meanwhile, students now are offered 10 Advanced Placement courses and 19 college credit courses and every student has access to an iPad or Chromebook with wireless service on nearly all school buses.
He was superintendent of Lake Shore Central for five years. Rabey's career also included being a special-education teacher at Pioneer Central in Yorkshire, principal of Warsaw Central High School and director of secondary education in the Lancaster Central School District.
Rabey is not getting out of the field of education.
"I pursued my Ph.D. back in 2014 because I wanted to go back in the classroom," he said, adding that he hopes to teach on the college level.