Departing school superintendents say retirement was part of the plan

The biggest challenge of the year was not knowing how the pandemic was affecting children, she said.

While more than 77% of New York teachers are women, about 27% of superintendents are women, according to the New York State Council of School Superintendents. Moritz is part of the council's women's initiative encouraging women to move forward in administrative roles, a role she plans to continue.

Rabey has spent 29 years in education, the last 11 as superintendent in Depew.

He noted in his letter of resignation that he oversaw the implementation of more than $68 million in capital projects and the transformation of health insurance to save millions of dollars. Meanwhile, students now are offered 10 Advanced Placement courses and 19 college credit courses and every student has access to an iPad or Chromebook with wireless service on nearly all school buses.

He was superintendent of Lake Shore Central for five years. Rabey's career also included being a special-education teacher at Pioneer Central in Yorkshire, principal of Warsaw Central High School and director of secondary education in the Lancaster Central School District.

Rabey is not getting out of the field of education.