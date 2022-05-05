Dennis R. DePerro School of Health Professions dedicated at St. Bonaventure University

The School of Health Professions at St. Bonaventure University has been renamed in honor of a man who championed the university's health professions initiative from the moment he officially became its president in June 2017.

More than 150 people turned out Thursday in the San Damiano Room of Francis Hall to celebrate the dedication of the Dennis R. DePerro School of Health Professions.

DePerro died March 1, 2021, as a result of complications from Covid-19.

“Without his vision, we wouldn’t be here today,” said former university trustee Jim Meyer in a statement. “What we should remember about the kids who are going to graduate from this school is that they are so needed, particularly in the communities around St. Bonaventure and in Western New York.”

DePerro was also awarded an honorary doctorate by the university after his death.

The university's class of 2022, which graduates May 15, is the last class to share a full pre-pandemic year with DePerro at the helm.

