Suffice to say Brian Pawloski takes issue with the decision to close Buffalo Collegiate Charter School for good.

"I don't agree with their recommendation," Pawloski, the school's founder, said Tuesday of the SUNY Charter Schools Institute and the school's Board of Trustees. "We had a reburgeoning community."

Those officials said the school did not meet several goals outlined in its mission. As a result, they announced that the school would close and leave 300 students in fourth-through-eighth grade scrambling to find new classroom homes for next year.

Pawloski spent much of Tuesday answering questions from parents and students about why the school would not continue beyond June. He said the decision was hasty, lacked important context and did not recognize how "really complicated" the last three years have been in education.

Pawloski said he became emotional during part of his daily routine: greeting students as they got off the bus this morning.

"Today is the hardest day," he said, later adding, "95% of the response" from parents and students "has been deep and profound sadness."

SUNY Charter Schools Institute, which originally authorized Buffalo Collegiate's charter, stated general reasons Monday why it recommended that the school close.

"In issuing a preliminary recommendation for non-renewal, the Institute found Buffalo Collegiate did not meet the standard of academic achievement expected of a SUNY-authorized charter school and lacked effective systems necessary to support the charter’s leadership, operations and academic program to improve student learning in the future," read a statement by SUNY trustee Joseph Belluck, who chairs the Charter Schools Committee.

Buffalo Collegiate could have appealed SUNY's recommendation, as Westminster and Enterprise charter schools did in 2021, but the Board of Trustees, led by chair Jamel Perkins, determined the reasons for recommending closure were thoroughly researched and fair.

But Pawloski said even those connected to the school locally missed an "element of hope" in the building.

"There were people outside the day-to-day who didn't give a fair and equitable evaluation of the school," he said.

The numbers were not pretty, Pawloski acknowledged. According to state assessment results released late last year, Buffalo Collegiate was in the bottom-five among Buffalo-area charter schools in English Language Arts and second-worst in math, at 2% proficiency. Buffalo Collegiate was supposed to expand to ninth grade for this school year, but staff turnover meant that step had to be delayed.

But Pawloski said Buffalo Collegiate had shown improvement – in part thanks to literacy supports in English Language Arts – in its benchmark assessments conducted this year. Working with Expeditionary Learning and developing initiatives for struggling readers based on phonics and fluency were beginning to pay dividends. And the founder, who also serves as Head of School, said SUNY's "black-and-white, hard line" approach clashed with the instability and challenge of education during and after remote learning caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"An attitude of judgment is missing the mark for what the last three years have been like in schools," Pawloski said, "especially in those with a majority of Black and Brown students."

Pawloski emphasized he does believe charter schools should be held accountable. A lack of accountability from charter schools is one of the loudest complaints from traditional public schools in a growing divide between the two.

Buffalo Collegiate was approved for its first charter in June 2017 and opened at 45 Jewett Ave. in August 2018 with grades four and five. The five-year charter with SUNY directed Buffalo Collegiate to enroll fourth-through-ninth grades by the end of its the charter, with an eventual goal of 4-12.

Among the highlights, Pawloski said, were how Buffalo Collegiate finished in the top three of staff diversity in the region. He was impressed with how the school's team of math teachers – all Black women – grew professionally in addition to helping their students. Community initiatives, from fall and spring festivals to an on-site Juneteenth celebration to the Buffalo Collegiate Community Love Fridge that supplied free food to the Central Park neighborhood, were others.

Pawloski's task now is to aid the students with their transitions. Most will choose between Buffalo Public Schools or another charter school.

"I don't want them to feel abandoned," he said.