Decision expected this week on Orchard Park and Williamsville back to school petitions

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo said today he would issue a decision this week on whether to make his back-to-school order permanent in two school districts.

The judge on Friday issued a temporary order requiring Orchard Park and Williamsville school districts to offer in-person instruction five days a week by May 17 if the transmission rate is at or near 100 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people. He said he would consider 105 cases close enough for the order.

A hearing on the merits of the requests concluded today, with much of the testimony centering on the different guidance for elementary and secondary schools.

The state Health Department issued guidance allowing students to be placed 3 feet apart in schools. But in counties with a high transmission rate, middle and high school students must be 6 feet apart if they cannot stay in the same small group of students throughout the day. The longer distance prevents most secondary schools from offering full-time, in-person instruction.

"Don't you think that seems rather arbitrary?" Colaiacovo said about the different distances for the different grades.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.