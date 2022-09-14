Deadline set for non-Covid immunizations required to attend school

Western New York's day care and pre-K through 12th-grade students must have their state-required immunizations completed and records submitted to their school by Sept. 20. If students do not meet the deadline, state public health law dictates they will not be able to attend school until they do so.

Say Yes to Education Buffalo sent out a reminder Tuesday to parents of Buffalo Public Schools students, but the message applies to all students across the state. BPS parents are asked to send updated proofs of vaccination to medicalrecords@buffaloschools.org. Say Yes also advised parents to schedule visits with a primary care provider, too, for physicals.

The immunizations required do not include the Covid-19 vaccines. Five other vaccines are necessary for all students to attend day care through 12th grade.

• DTaP, which covers diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis

• Hepatitis B

• Measles, mumps and rubella (known as MMR)

• Polio

• Chickenpox (varicella)

Some age-specific vaccines are required, too. The meningococcal conjugate vaccine, which protects against four types of related bacteria, is mandated for middle and high school students, with a possible booster needed at or after age 16, according to the state health department.

For day care and pre-K children, the Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine (HiB) and pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) are also required.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF released a report earlier this summer that said about 25 million children worldwide missed routine vaccinations due to disruptions in medical care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo eliminated non-medical exemptions from vaccine requirements, prompted by the New York City measles outbreak that year. While Covid-19 vaccinations are not mandatory for students, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged parents to have their children vaccinated against the coronavirus through her #VaxtoSchool endeavor that included pop-up sites around the state.