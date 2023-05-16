Daemen University has stepped in to assist students without a school after Medaille University announced it would be closing Aug. 31.

A teach-out agreement has been reached by the two universities that will allow Medaille students to finish their program of study at Daemen, a private professional health sciences and liberal arts school in Amherst.

Medaille decided Monday it would close its doors before the start of the fall semester after an acquisition deal with Trocaire College was terminated.

As part of the agreement, Daemen will work to meet all institutional financial aid commitments for Medaille students. Daemen will take in incoming, transfer and graduate students under the agreement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Daemen has agreed not to charge any more than Medaille students are currently paying for their education, it will transfer as many credits as possible to help a student graduate on time and it will provide preferential housing, allowing students to room with their choice of other Medaille students.

Dr. Greg Nayor, Daemen senior vice president for strategic initiatives, said the university understands that Medaille students, as well as faculty and staff, are going through difficult times right now but it hopes to help them in this transition.

“While we know we cannot fix everything, we want students and families to know that we are committed to ensuring that they have a smooth transition and are able to finish their degree with us, on time, and at no additional cost,” Nayor said.

Medaille has said it will work to help its about 1,600 students transfer to other institutions, as well as faculty and staff find new placements.

“In the weeks ahead, Medaille faculty and staff will be working with each student individually to assist them in the teach-out process to other institutions," Medaille said in a statement.