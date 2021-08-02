Cuomo's call for vaccine mandate for teachers is non-starter for union

A month before school starts, educators are still waiting for official health guidance from New York State, and pushing back on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's prediction there could be chaos if there's not a policy on staff vaccinations.

Cuomo said Monday that school districts, particularly those in higher-risk areas, should have policies in which teachers should either have the vaccine or be tested.

"School opens in one month," Cuomo said. "If you don't set policy today, you're going to have chaos when school opens. Because it will be impossible for a teacher to get the two shots done."

Not so, said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who also is the president of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association.

"There's absolutely no reason to believe we’d have chaos now when we haven’t for 18 months," he said. "There's no reason to believe we’d have anything other than an orderly return to school in September."

And, he noted, neither federal or state officials are talking about hybrid learning, but for children to be back in school five days a week, which is what schools are planning.

Cuomo repeated his position that all teachers should be vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month