After the death in March of Williamsville School Board member Teresa A. Leatherbarrow, 24 district residents applied to temporarily fill her seat until the election in May.

Leatherbarrow's board colleagues opted to leave her seat open. But the considerable interest in filling the vacancy foreshadowed the upcoming School Board race.

Fourteen candidates are campaigning for the four seats on the ballot.

"We appreciate the level of interest and excitement," Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall said in an email, "and look forward to continuing on a positive path forward through the end of the year and with whoever gets elected to the Board of Education."

Williamsville, widely considered a top area school district, has endured contentious debate in recent years.

A former superintendent was ousted. New, inclusive policies came under fire at School Board meetings. Even a new district logo drew criticism.

This month's election finds competing interests at play.

The Williamsville Teachers Association, whose endorsement can prove decisive, is backing two incumbents – but not Board President Susan McClary.

And the Williamsville Students First group, which formed during the pandemic to promote in-person learning, is supporting its own slate of candidates. The organization has injected controversy into the race by accusing a teacher-backed candidate – former Amherst Town Board member Mark Manna – of harassing Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers one year ago at a school election polling place.

Manna denied wrongdoing and was never charged.

"That is a year-old, frivolous, meritless police complaint," Manna said in an interview.

The lineups

This year, incumbents McClary, Michael Buscaglia and Crystal Kaczmarek-Bogner are seeking election to another three-year term.

The fourth spot on the ballot is for the remaining two years on Leatherbarrow's term. She resigned from the board effective March 6, five days before she died following a lengthy illness.

The School Board initially sought, and accepted, applications from candidates interested in filling Leatherbarrow's board seat through May. But a majority of board members reversed course because, they said, it wasn't necessary to fill the seat for just two months and it was unfair to grant one candidate the advantage of incumbency in the election.

Of the 24 people who sought the temporary appointment, seven are running in this month's election.

Half of the 14 School Board candidates have won the endorsement of one or the other interest groups seeking to influence the outcome.

Williamsville Students First has endorsed Jonathan Rich, a leading member of the group; Saquib Ahmed, a professor of engineering technology at SUNY Buffalo State; and Melissa Rowland, a nurse with Kaleida Health.

The teachers' union has thrown its support behind Manna, a union representative with the United Food and Commercial Workers; Buscaglia, a social studies teacher in the Cheektowaga Central School District; Kaczmarek-Bogner, a former employee assistance program coordinator at the University at Buffalo; and Kerry L. Spicer, assistant vice president for student affairs at Daemen University.

Besides McClary, the other candidates are: Kayliee Bertrand-Henretta, Philip G. Danielson, Michael A. Heflin, Jason M. Miller, Endell J. Osuna and Brianne Williams.

Atypical interest

It is not clear why so many candidates are running. Last year, for example, five candidates sought three board seats.

Is Williamsville successfully engaging with stakeholders or, conversely, are constituents concerned about the direction of the district?

“One of the things we’ve worked hard to do is increase engagement and increase interest,” Rich said. “I do think there is a feeling that there needs to be change, and I do think that more parents feel that they could be a vehicle for that change.”

The district has had challenges.

Parents and board members frustrated with the poorly planned return to the classroom during the Covid-19 pandemic spurred the removal of former Superintendent Scott Martzloff.

New gender-identity and diversity policies meant to make the district more inclusive to students and other community members drew vocal objections at School Board meetings.

The redesign of the district's logo also sparked criticism on the Students First Facebook page, which advocated to keep the existing one.

McClary has served as School Board president since last year. She said she doesn't know why the Williamsville Teachers Association declined to back her for re-election, but she stands by her record.

"I really just feel that my experience, in all the aspects of participation in board activities, will serve the community well as we continue to move forward," McClary said.

Union President Michelle Licht did not respond to a request for comment.

Lines drawn

As is the case in other districts, endorsement decisions by the teachers' union can sway elections.

The other group seeking to play a role in the race is an outgrowth of the Western New York Students First organization.

Williamsville Students First members have expanded their focus from in-person learning during the pandemic to take on a wider range of issues, including many that are part of the culture wars being waged in schools nationwide.

Critics say the group's Facebook page frequently hosts bias-filled speech. Group leaders say they simply want parents to have more of a voice in their children's education.

“One of our goals is to get better people on the board and get more people involved," Rich said. "The other goal is to get higher voter turnout.”

In the past two elections there was overlap between the Students First group and the teachers union in their candidate endorsements.

In 2022, the WTA's three candidates, including two also backed by Students First, won the election. One year earlier, the groups jointly backed one victorious candidate, while one teacher-backed candidate and one Students First-backed candidate also won.

There is no overlap this year.

Not surprisingly, the election debate is playing out on the Williamsville Students First public Facebook page, where Rich criticized the teachers union for backing Manna in spite of a complaint made to Amherst police one year ago.

The incident took place May 17, school election day, outside the polling place at Williamsville North High School between Manna and Rogers, the Williamsville mayor, according to a police report posted to the Facebook group and interviews with them both.

Rogers said she was there as a volunteer and district parent handing out material promoting Students First candidates. Rogers ended up in front of Manna and introduced herself.

Manna said he knew who Rogers was and denounced remarks she had made at a recent Village Board meeting in opposition to a state public health mandate.

Rogers said Manna leaned in toward her, making her feel uncomfortable, and repeatedly cursed at her. Manna denied swearing at her during the exchange, calling the accusation "a complete and utter lie."

An Amherst police officer took Rogers' complaint as a possible case of harassment, but Manna never was charged.

Rogers said the incident demonstrates Manna lacks the temperament to serve on the School Board and she resents any suggestion that her outspokenness makes her fair game for this type of abuse.

"His behavior and his lack of self-control is the story here. Not what Deb Rogers put on Twitter, OK?" she said. "Because I talked to hundreds of people that day, and not one person came at me like he did."

Williamsville Students First, on Facebook, referred to Manna as "a violent misogynist."

Manna said he did nothing wrong and he blamed politics for the report coming out during the board election.

"I mean, as soon as somebody politely, but directly, tells Deb what they think of her she turns into 'Mayor Karen' and wants to complain to the manager," Manna said.

Manna will have the chance to address this issue again if it comes up at the district's candidates night on Thursday.

The School Board and school budget votes take place on May 16.

News Staff Reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this report.