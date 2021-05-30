Covid fallout: More than 40% of Buffalo students severely chronically absent

“If they show up in the class, even if they’re only there for five minutes, they get marked as present,” said Jim Healy, a history teacher at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. “We have kids smart enough that they know they can check in, answer a question or two in the chat, and then take off.”

Buffalo school administrators acknowledge that absenteeism has surged this school year. Many families are dealing with financial challenges brought on by the pandemic, they point out. Some students are homeless. Others have entered the foster care system. An unknown number have lost family members to Covid-19 or have been sick themselves.

“There are no excuses, but what we know is that a significant number of our children and families were in survival mode,” said Tonja Williams, associate superintendent for student support services.

“And it’s not just in Buffalo. Miami, Philadelphia, New York City – they’re all experiencing some of the same things we have had challenges with, in terms of tracking students who have been experiencing traumas during this pandemic.”