Covid fallout continues: 38% of Buffalo students absent more than 1 day a week

Superintendent Kriner Cash said students can't learn what school has to offer unless they are in class. And the factors affecting attendance are many, he said.

He believes part of it has to do with society in the era of Covid-19. Many people are showing a great hesitation to rejoin their work and social communities throughout the country, he said.

"This fear of contracting Covid in school is a big issue for the Black and Brown community in particular," Cash said. "The schools are a microcosm of what goes on in the community, and I'm seeing that."

Staffing shortages, from bus drivers to clerks to cafeteria workers, also play a part because they affect the organization and its ability to function as a whole, he said.

The superintendent said transportation, with the shortage of bus drivers causing some buses to be late or miss pickups, is an issue for the district as a system, but he doesn't see it affecting attendance.

"They don't get dinged, we do. If they can clearly state and let us know they didn't get to school for transportation issues, they don't get marked absent," Cash said.