Covid cases explode in area schools this month

"The first challenge really is a staffing issue," said Frontier Central Superintendent Christopher J. Swiatek. "Our instructional staff have been internally covering a lot of empty gaps, a lot of open sections."

Cases in Frontier more than doubled this month, compared to the total number of cases in the first four months of school. But the wave may be stabilizing, Swiatek said.

"We might have taken our biggest hit right now. Our numbers spiked significantly. We were about as close as we could get to shutting down one of our buildings temporarily," Swiatek said. "If the trend continues over the last two days throughout the week, I'm hoping we're able to pull it off."

Staff at home are keeping in touch with colleagues to keep their classrooms going, he said, while teachers in buildings are willing to cover classes when they can.

North Tonawanda was not so lucky this week. The district had planned to use several substitute bus drivers Monday because a handful of drivers were out. But then more drivers called in sick Sunday, and the district had to close schools, according to Superintendent Gregory J. Woytila. Doubling or tripling bus runs with children getting home late was not an option, he said.