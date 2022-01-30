Covid cases drop sharply in Buffalo area schools

The number of new Covid-19 cases among students, teachers and school staff in Erie and Niagara counties hit an all-time high in early January, when on each of seven days, more than 1,000 cases were reported.

Since then, the daily number of new cases in schools has generally been declining.

By the second half of last week, the number of new cases among those attending or working in a local school was just under 300 a day, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state data.

School officials are encouraged.

West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said he is feeling a sense of optimism.

“We seem to be entering a better place,” he said.

So far, like other local districts, West Seneca has not had to return to virtual learning since September. Students are participating in the same activities as they would in a non-pandemic year, Bystrak said.

“We’re keeping things together in schools here,” he said. “We have a lot of in-person events. There’s not a lot that we’re not doing.”