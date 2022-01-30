Covid cases drop sharply in Buffalo area schools

The number of new Covid-19 cases among students, teachers and school staff in Erie and Niagara counties hit an all-time high in early January, when on each of seven days, more than 1,000 cases were reported.
Since then, the daily number of new cases in schools has generally been declining.
By the second half of last week, the number of new cases among those attending or working in a local school was just under 300 a day, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state data.
School officials are encouraged.
West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said he is feeling a sense of optimism.
Overall, a greater share of teachers have had the virus in schools in Erie and Niagara counties: 19% of teachers, compared with 13% of students.
“We seem to be entering a better place,” he said.
So far, like other local districts, West Seneca has not had to return to virtual learning since September. Students are participating in the same activities as they would in a non-pandemic year, Bystrak said.
“We’re keeping things together in schools here,” he said. “We have a lot of in-person events. There’s not a lot that we’re not doing.”
The recent decline in Covid-19 cases that schools are seeing parallels the trend among people in the two counties who do not attend or work in the schools: a record high number of cases in early January, followed by an overall downward trend.
On five days during the first couple of weeks in January, there were more than 3,000 cases a day reported among people outside of the schools.
A survey of school superintendents in Erie County in the fall and again in December found that school districts spend a total of about 2,000 hours a week, on average, doing contact tracing, case investigations and notifications of quarantines.
In the last few days, the daily number of new cases among people outside of schools has already dropped to the level it had been the week before winter break – about 700 a day, according to The News analysis of data from the New York State Department of Health.
At the same time, the daily case count among people in local public, private and charter schools has settled at around twice what it had been prior to the break.
Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Superintendent Sabatino Cimato expressed optimism in his weekly update Friday. The numbers are heading in the right direction, he said, and safety remains the priority in the district.
“Hopefully we’ll continue to have more good information for all of us moving forward as we come into the month of February,” Cimato said.