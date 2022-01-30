 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid cases drop sharply in Buffalo area schools
0 comments
featured

Covid cases drop sharply in Buffalo area schools

Support this work for $1 a month
Mount St. Mary covid-19 testing (copy)

Registered nurse Judy Lowes collects a sample from a student during a Covid-19 testing clinic in December 2020. 

 Derek Gee / News file photo
Made with Flourish

The number of new Covid-19 cases among students, teachers and school staff in Erie and Niagara counties hit an all-time high in early January, when on each of seven days, more than 1,000 cases were reported.

Since then, the daily number of new cases in schools has generally been declining.

By the second half of last week, the number of new cases among those attending or working in a local school was just under 300 a day, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state data.

School officials are encouraged.

West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said he is feeling a sense of optimism.

“We seem to be entering a better place,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

So far, like other local districts, West Seneca has not had to return to virtual learning since September. Students are participating in the same activities as they would in a non-pandemic year, Bystrak said.

“We’re keeping things together in schools here,” he said. “We have a lot of in-person events. There’s not a lot that we’re not doing.”

The recent decline in Covid-19 cases that schools are seeing parallels the trend among people in the two counties who do not attend or work in the schools: a record high number of cases in early January, followed by an overall downward trend.

On five days during the first couple of weeks in January, there were more than 3,000 cases a day reported among people outside of the schools.

In the last few days, the daily number of new cases among people outside of schools has already dropped to the level it had been the week before winter break – about 700 a day, according to The News analysis of data from the New York State Department of Health.

At the same time, the daily case count among people in local public, private and charter schools has settled at around twice what it had been prior to the break.

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Superintendent Sabatino Cimato expressed optimism in his weekly update Friday. The numbers are heading in the right direction, he said, and safety remains the priority in the district.

“Hopefully we’ll continue to have more good information for all of us moving forward as we come into the month of February,” Cimato said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Looking back at the Blizzard of '77

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News