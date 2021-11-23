Covid cases among students, teachers hit record high in Erie County

“There’s no chance of that between now and the December holiday,” Cash said. “In January and beyond, I can’t say. I feel very strongly that the safest place for our kids is at school, but I have to track where and how this disease continues to evolve.”

If he decides at some point to revert to remote instruction, he will give families as much advance notice as he can, so that they can make arrangements for child care and other logistics.

In-school transmission

County officials and school superintendents seem to agree that it’s possible for Covid-19 to be spread in schools, but they disagree on how often that actually happens.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Monday that there are “a number of classrooms that are closed in various schools across Erie County – not entire schools, but classrooms – as a result of what appears to be in-classroom transmission.”

“We’ve heard often that you can’t get Covid-19 in school,” Poloncarz said. "We know that is not true.”

Cornell and his colleagues say that while Covid-19 can be transmitted in school, that rarely happens.