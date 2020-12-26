Covid-19 tests used by NY schools likely to miss cases of Covid-19 in kids

When schools learned a few weeks ago that they would need to test students and teachers for Covid-19 to reopen or remain open, they worried about the cost of the tests.
The good news, they soon learned, was that New York State would provide them at no cost.
Antigen tests, though, are not intended to be used to screen large numbers of asymptomatic people. They are intended to be used with people exhibiting symptoms.
“These tests operate adequately in that situation,” said Dr. John Tomaszewski, chief of service, pathology and laboratory medicine for Kaleida Health. “But if you’re going to use them for all comers, you’ve got a mess.”
And the specific antigen test that the schools are using, BinaxNOW, has a significant rate of false negatives, especially among children 18 and younger.
A recent study in Massachusetts found that BinaxNOW detected 96.5% of infections in symptomatic adults, but only 77.8% in symptomatic children 18 or younger.
And among people exhibiting no symptoms, BinaxNOW identified 70.2% of Covid-19 cases in adults, and 63.6% in children, the study found.
Relatively little is known about how Covid-19 affects children, since most of the research has focused on adults.
When Abbott Laboratories asked the FDA to approve BinaxNOW, for example, the company had performed the test on 460 people exhibiting symptoms. Only 17 of them were between 6 and 21 years old. None were 5 or younger.
Dr. Nira Pollock, a lead author of the Massachusetts study, told the New York Times that the virus might not be present in children at levels high enough to be detected by a test like BinaxNOW.
Many children “are going to be negative on rapid tests,” said Pollock, the associate director of the infectious diseases diagnostic lab at Boston Children’s Hospital. “That impacts how we think about schools and day care.”
Less sensitive
The Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization for BinaxNOW in late August for the test to be used with symptomatic people within seven days of the onset of symptoms.
It is legal to use the test for asymptomatic people, but that is not what the federal government approved it for.
Those who support using BinaxNOW off label – for people who are asymptomatic – say that, although antigen tests are not as accurate as the diagnostic tests, they do have advantages.
The Covid-19 test most people are familiar with is called a molecular test. It is a diagnostic test that involves inserting a swab several inches deep and usually takes a few days to get results. Antigen tests are less invasive and produce results within minutes.
“While antigen tests are currently less sensitive than molecular tests, the low cost and rapid turnaround time make them an important part of our pandemic response,” said Jill Montag, a spokeswoman for the New York State Health Department.
Both antigen tests and molecular tests detect the presence of viral particles.
Antigen tests can detect about 300,000 viral particles per microliter, Tomaszewski said. Molecular tests are far more sensitive. They can detect anywhere from 200 to 1,000 viral particles per microliter, he said.
“An antigen test doesn’t turn positive until you’re really shedding virus, and a lot of it,” Tomaszewski said.
Abbott Laboratories did not answer several questions from The Buffalo News about the accuracy of BinaxNOW in testing children with no Covid symptoms.
"...BinaxNOW is a powerful tool in quickly identifying individuals with higher viral loads that are likely to be infectious," an Abbott Laboratories spokesman said in an email to The News.
Protecting the vulnerable
The federal government announced in late September that it had purchased 150 million of the $5 BinaxNOW tests from Abbott Laboratories.
One-third of those tests were to be distributed to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, historically black colleges and universities, and Native American communities.
The other 100 million tests were to be sent to the states, each of which would decide how to allocate them.
“We hope you will use them in ways to further open up your states by protecting vulnerable people,” President Trump wrote in a letter to governors in September.
“For example, we all want our children to be physically back in school, so we are encouraged that many States are considering prioritizing these tests to support in-person education by testing teachers, aides and administrators, particularly those at high risk.”
New York has received about 4 million BinaxNOW tests, Montag said.
In addition to schools, the state has distributed the tests to local health departments, health care providers, pharmacies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, she said, but declined to specify the number of tests that have been allocated to each of those groups.
Since mid-November, New York has distributed 363,000 of the tests to schools, she said.
Other states' decisions
Many other states also are sending some of their BinaxNOW tests to schools. But some are using the tests only for students and staff who have symptoms of Covid-19.
South Carolina, for example, is using the tests only for students and staff who develop symptoms while they’re at school. The state noted online that the tests “are most accurate when, and are intended for, use for symptomatic individuals.”
In Massachusetts, state officials have directed schools to use the tests only with people who are experiencing symptoms. Rapid antigen tests such as BinaxNOW work best with people in the early stages of infection, when the viral load tends to be highest, they noted.
“The Abbott BinaxNOW test should not be used for broad scale asymptomatic testing in the school,” Jeffrey Riley, Massachusetts’ commissioner of elementary and secondary education, wrote in a recent memo to school superintendents.
And some states are going a step further, using the tests only for adults who are symptomatic. Arkansas, for example, has allocated 55% of its BinaxNOW tests to schools. The tests are used for regular weekly screenings of staff, with priority given to those who are symptomatic.