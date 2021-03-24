Covid-19 outbreak in Depew school a concern as all cases among students

During the week that ended March 20, there were 247 reported cases of Covid-19 among students, teachers and staff who were in schools in Erie County at least part of the week, she said. That’s comparable to the tally each of the first three weeks in January, after winter break. The numbers include both public and private schools.

Burstein fears that the number of cases among students and teachers could surge after spring break.

Anyone going traveling out of state on spring break will not be required to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test when they return, according to Kane.

Parents ask court to force Grand Island schools to fully reopen While this is the first lawsuit to try to force a local school district to reopen five days a week, it probably won’t be the last.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“But yes, you could be putting your kids, students and classrooms at risk of illness and quarantine when you return,” she said.

Burstein said there has recently been a shift – students now account for a greater share of the in-school Covid-19 cases than they had before.

“We’re starting to see more students actually being infected, compared to staff,” Burstein said. “Right now, it’s almost all students that are being reported as positive from the schools.

“It seems like we’re seeing more student-to-student transmission in the schools, not just staff to staff, so that’s very concerning.”