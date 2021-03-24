Covid-19 outbreak among students at Depew school puts officials on alert

In the past week, 11 students at Depew Middle School tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the school to go fully remote on Wednesday. The school will remain fully remote through the end of next week.
The outbreak began to surface over the weekend, when a small number of students on the school’s boys basketball and girls basketball teams tested positive, forcing each of those teams to go on pause, Depew Superintendent Jeff Rabey said.
By Tuesday morning, officials from the Erie County Health Department contacted him “with heightened concern,” he said, strongly suggesting that the middle school switch to remote instruction for 10 days, after nearly a dozen students total had tested positive.
That represents 4.4% of all students and staff who were in person at the school, Rabey said.
It is the third time since the pandemic began that the Erie County Health Department has suggested a 10-day closure at a school, but the first at a public school, according to department spokesperson Kara Kane. The other two occurrences were both at St. Benedict School in Amherst, she said.
"If New York State changes their school guidance, then that will be the new standard for all school districts in Erie County," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein said Tuesday.
County officials are concerned.
“Unfortunately in the past week, we’ve seen an increase in the number of cases that have been reported in schools,” County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
During the week that ended March 20, there were 247 reported cases of Covid-19 among students, teachers and staff who were in schools in Erie County at least part of the week, she said. That’s comparable to the tally each of the first three weeks in January, after winter break. The numbers include both public and private schools.
Burstein fears that the number of cases among students and teachers could surge after spring break.
Anyone going traveling out of state on spring break will not be required to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test when they return, according to Kane.
“But yes, you could be putting your kids, students and classrooms at risk of illness and quarantine when you return,” she said.
Burstein said there has recently been a shift – students now account for a greater share of the in-school Covid-19 cases than they had before.
“We’re starting to see more students actually being infected, compared to staff,” Burstein said. “Right now, it’s almost all students that are being reported as positive from the schools.
“It seems like we’re seeing more student-to-student transmission in the schools, not just staff to staff, so that’s very concerning.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has found “22 sets of cases affecting dozens more students and staff where time and circumstances strongly suggest in-class transmission,” Kane said. Twelve of those were in private school settings.
At Depew Middle School specifically, though, the county’s school epidemiology team has not found any evidence of in-school transmission, she said.
“Multiple other transmission sources, including youth sports, within households and from the community, are suspected,” Kane said.
Although the recent positive cases at Depew Middle School first surfaced among basketball players, Rabey said he does not think transmission occurred through contact students had on the school teams.
Students know they have to abide by social distancing and masking rules while they’re in school, he said, and coaches of school teams are typically teachers.
He pointed to non-school athletics as one of the likely sources of transmission.
“I know a number of our kids who play basketball, but they’re also playing indoor lacrosse or they’re playing soccer indoors,” he said. “I don’t know how much they’re following the social distancing guidelines.”
Hybrid students at Depew Middle School will return to the classroom after spring break, on April 12, barring any additional problems.
”Break will either be a blessing or a curse,” Rabey said. “It could be a blessing because kids will be away from each other for a period of time – or a curse, because they’ll be playing and not following the guidelines.