Covid-19 cases drop in schools after students return full time

Once all students could return to school five days a week, public school superintendents started noticing something about the number of Covid-19 cases: They were plummeting.

"The warnings that the full return to school was going to see an uptick in the numbers, it has been the complete opposite of that," Cleveland Hill Superintendent Jon MacSwan said. "I have reported one case in the last three weeks."

Other superintendents have seen the same thing. Schools report when they learn of positive cases of in-person students, but in most cases, children are not contracting the disease in school.

Theories abound about why this is happening, from warmer weather to less chance for infection because more people are being vaccinated. Another reason is that students who are in school are in a much more controlled environment where masks and social distancing are enforced.

Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that once schools in Erie County were able to bring elementary students back five days a week, which for many was April 26, coronavirus cases reported by schools have gone down.