Court orders Orchard Park, Williamsville secondary students back to school

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Friday ordered Orchard Park and Williamsville school districts to offer full-time instruction on May 17 as long as Covid-19 transmissions continue to decrease.
The temporary order affecting middle and high schools came at the end of a daylong hearing on the request of parents to return their students to in-person instruction five days a week.
"If they don't meet their burden, I can terminate this order," Colaiacovo said, adding that his guess is that transmissions will continue to come down. "It gives the districts the head time they need to get everything lined up to proceed."
The state Health Department said middle and high schools are to remain at 6 feet of distancing if they are in counties with a high risk of transmission, and they cannot "cohort" their students, or keep students within one group throughout the school day. Anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days is considered high. As of Friday, according to the judge, the transmission in Erie County is at 124 per 100,000. His order directs the full-time instruction as long as the rate is at or near 100 cases per 100,000 people.
Assistant State Attorney General Heather L. McKay said the state objects to loosening the metrics.
"If we're at 101, I would expect nobody to make any type of strenuous objection," Colaiacovo said.
Colaiacovo heard testimony from a California epidemiologist who said school is safe, and there is little difference in Covid-19 infections if children are 3 feet apart or 6 feet apart.
Dr. Tracy B. Hoeg, a medical doctor specializing in sports and spine medicine who has a doctorate in epidemiology and public health, said a study she was part of found a lower rate of infections in school compared to the general population.
“There's not a reason you need to place students at 6 feet vs. 3 feet, based on the scientific data that we have,” Hoeg said.
But Bryon P. Backenson, the acting director of Bureau of Communicable Disease Control in the state Department of Health, disagreed that 3 feet of distance is settled.
"I think that's still up in the air, I think it's still being discussed," he said.
Backenson said 6 feet distance for secondary grades when they can't cohort is the "best practice."
Parents in Clarence and Orchard Park are suing the school districts, governor, state Health Department and state Education Department to get their children in school five days a week.
Colaiacovo on April 28 ordered the state Health Department to review its guidance, which was based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state decided not to change it. In a letter to the judge, assistant attorney general David J. Sleight said it "clearly sets forth the current best practices that county health departments are charged with enforcing."
"When it comes to a communicable disease like this our main goal is to prevent further spread," Backenson said.
The hearing will continue Monday, and the judge said he could modify his temporary order on the conclusion of the hearing.