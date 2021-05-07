Court orders Orchard Park, Williamsville secondary students back to school

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Friday ordered Orchard Park and Williamsville school districts to offer full-time instruction on May 17 as long as Covid-19 transmissions continue to decrease.

The temporary order affecting middle and high schools came at the end of a daylong hearing on the request of parents to return their students to in-person instruction five days a week.

"If they don't meet their burden, I can terminate this order," Colaiacovo said, adding that his guess is that transmissions will continue to come down. "It gives the districts the head time they need to get everything lined up to proceed."

The state Health Department said middle and high schools are to remain at 6 feet of distancing if they are in counties with a high risk of transmission, and they cannot "cohort" their students, or keep students within one group throughout the school day. Anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days is considered high. As of Friday, according to the judge, the transmission in Erie County is at 124 per 100,000. His order directs the full-time instruction as long as the rate is at or near 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Assistant State Attorney General Heather L. McKay said the state objects to loosening the metrics.