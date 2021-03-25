Court hearing on reopening Grand Island schools to be held next week

Parents in Grand Island seeking to force the school district to reopen five days a week won’t get immediate relief, but will have their day in court.

State Supreme Court Judge Catherine Nugent Panepinto denied the request from parents for a temporary restraining order, but scheduled a court appearance for April 1 over whether to grant a preliminary injunction, according to court papers. Parents are seeking a preliminary injunction to force the district to return five days a week while the case plays out in court.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by the Coalition of Grand Island Parents to Put Students First, which represents about 350 parents in the school district. Eight defendants were named in the case, including the school district, the state and county health departments and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.