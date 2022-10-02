Court dismisses breach of contract lawsuits brought by fired Buffalo school administrators

The Buffalo Public Schools prevailed in lawsuits filed by two former administrators who were fired for not having proper credentials.

Yamilette Williams and Faith Morrison alleged in lawsuits in 2015 that they were terminated in 2014 by the district on the “erroneous ground” they did not maintain the proper certification for high-level positions in the school system.

The women sued the Buffalo Board of Education, the Buffalo Public Schools, then-Superintendent Pamela Brown and Darren Brown, the district's top human resources administrator at the time.

Williams and Morrison, who were hired by Brown from out of state, accused the district of fraudulent hiring, breach of contract, defamation of character, libel and slander.

They sought more than $3 million each for loss of future income and for “moving costs and emotional costs.” They also wanted the courts to grant punitive damages against the district and the Board of Education.

In September 2017, a U.S. District Court dismissed their complaints. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the dismissal of their breach of contract claims while affirming the dismissal of their other claims.

On Thursday, the District Court dismissed the breach of contract claims.

According to court documents, prior to the start of the 2013-14 school year, Morrison – also known as Faith Morrison Alexander – applied to be deputy superintendent but was offered the position of chief of school leadership. Williams applied for, and was offered, the position of chief of curriculum, assessment and instruction.

All the parties involved in the hiring and contracting process were aware that Morrison and Williams did not, at the time of hiring, hold the requisite New York State certifications to serve in their positions. Under the employment agreements for Morrison and Williams, their contracts would “immediately become null and void” if they failed to maintain any certifications or qualifications required for the positions, court documents said.

However, Morrison and Williams began their jobs at the start of the 2013-14 school year without the certifications, though all parties agreed that their continued employment was contingent upon their obtaining the certifications.

Initially, the women applied for the wrong certificate, and in December 2013, the district was notified that Morrison and Williams had received School Building Leader certificates instead of School District Leader certificates. But the district did not take any corrective action at that time.

Then in March 2014, district officials realized the women had not obtained the correct certificates, and the district and the women sought to correct the oversight. But the State Education Department was unwilling to issue them professional SDL certificates, so the parties looked into alternative means of certification. Internship SDL certificates appeared to be a viable option since, at the time, Morrison and Williams were both enrolled in an educational program at SUNY Oswego.

After discussions between Darren Brown, SUNY Oswego representative, and the State Education Department, Darren Brown directed the women to apply for the internship certificate, though he cautioned that the district had pending questions with “the State regarding this certificate,” court papers said.

In March 2014, the women received internship SDL certificates, but district leaders learned “individuals who hold an Internship certificate ... have to be supervised in an internship manner by someone higher up,” court papers said.

As a result, they believed that the internship certificate would not be sufficient to allow the women to perform the duties associated with their positions.

“The Superintendent oversees approximately 18 cabinet members and cannot review the day-to-day operations of each of those cabinet members. The cabinet members themselves must be able to do that. ... Plaintiff[s] would have had to make decisions at the executive level and would be given a lot of leeway on making decisions on (their) own, but with an internship certificate, (they) would not have been able to do that,” Darren Brown wrote.

Because the district viewed the internship certificate as insufficient and because no other certification option appeared to be available, the district took the position that Morrison and Williams had failed to obtain the necessary certification, as required by their employment agreements.

In early April 2014, the School Board voted to terminate Morrison’s and Williams’ employment.

U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. ruled Thursday that the additional supervisory responsibilities associated with an internship certificate are inconsistent with the division of responsibilities to which the parties agreed under Morrison’s and Williams’ employment agreements.