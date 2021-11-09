County letter, 'inconsistent' rules, stir confusion over mask breaks in schools

And she added that "educational outreach is our department’s initial step in enforcement." Neither Kane nor Burstein said what type of enforcement or penalties could be imposed if Williamsville, or any other district, continued to allow students to take mask breaks.

Buffalo Public Schools issued guidance before school opened that said "masks are required for all individuals inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status."

"We continue to watch the science and keep track of cases," a Buffalo Public Schools spokeswoman said in an email.

Several Buffalo parents told The Buffalo News that their children don't get mask breaks. Some Williamsville parents posted on Facebook that their children got breaks, while others said they did not.

In a letter Monday to Burstein, Brown-Hall said he was "deeply concerned" and asked the health commissioner if the clarification on mask breaks was sent only to Williamsville.

"I also remind you we have close to 10,000 students and countless families that send their children to private schools that will be affected by this change," he wrote.

Brown-Hall's response, which he sent to parents, prompted some parents to say they would come out in support of him before Tuesday's School Board meeting.