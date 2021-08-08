Coordinated Covid-19 plan coming Monday for schools in Buffalo and Erie County

Given that, plus possible restrictions on the number of students riding the bus at a given time, Williamsville is asking parents to let them know whether they will drive their children to school.

To help with contact tracing, students will be assigned seats on the bus, Brown-Hall said.

In Kenmore-Tonawanda schools, for the same reason, students will be assigned seats on the bus – and in the classroom, Superintendent Sabatino Cimato told the School Board last week.

During the last school year, once social distancing requirements were loosened, many elementary students in Ken-Ton were able to return to the classroom in person five days a week. But secondary students were limited to a hybrid model because the requirement that students sit 6 feet apart in the cafeteria created logistical challenges.

In 2021-22, that will not be the case, Cimato said, even if the 6-foot rule during lunch resurfaces.

“We are preparing to open schools full day, five days a week, K-12 for September,” he said. “Heaven forbid, if we were left at a six-foot social distancing for eating, we would be back full time, and we would make sure that was happening at our elementary and our secondary level.”