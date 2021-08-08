Coordinated Covid-19 plan coming Monday for schools in Buffalo and Erie County

Parents in the Buffalo Public Schools and some other local districts might find out Monday what the opening of school will look like in September, with regard to face masks, social distancing and other Covid-19 restrictions that had been in place in June.
Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein has invited leaders from the Buffalo Public Schools and other local districts to a meeting Monday morning.
School leaders will meet with county officials “in an effort to achieve a coordinated plan and response,” Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson Elena Cala said in a text message on Sunday. “We will have our statements (Monday) afternoon.”
Many school leaders say they have been waiting for guidance from the Erie County Health Department before deciding what safety measures to put in place for the coming school year.
Until last week, superintendents had been expecting to get that sort of guidance from the State Health Department. But on Thursday, State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker declined to issue guidance to schools. Instead, he left the decision to local school leaders, suggesting that they should follow guidance from the CDC and local health departments.
Across the state, some districts have already announced plans.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in mid-July that everyone would be required to wear a mask in schools once classes began in September.
Rochester staff and students will be required to wear masks while they’re in school, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated, the district announced on Friday. That’s in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Schools in Rochester will no longer be checking student temperatures, so parents are encouraged to check children’s temperature on a daily basis, Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small told families in a letter.
Rochester schools will “maximize spacing in classrooms, cafeterias and other shared spaces,” she wrote, but did not elaborate.
In Erie County, for some time the only thing that had been certain about the opening of school was that local students will be attending classes in person, five days a week.
Only those students with a doctor's note will be allowed to attend classes fully remotely, likely through Erie 1 BOCES.
And increasingly, as the Delta variant pushes up the number of local Covid-19 cases, more schools are indicating they will follow CDC guidance by having everyone in school wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.
Aside from that, for the most part, only limited information has been surfacing periodically from various local schools.
In a number of districts, parents are again being asked this summer to let officials know whether they plan to drive their children to school. Williamsville Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall said in a recent video update that his district anticipates as many as 20 bus driver vacancies that cannot be filled.
Given that, plus possible restrictions on the number of students riding the bus at a given time, Williamsville is asking parents to let them know whether they will drive their children to school.
To help with contact tracing, students will be assigned seats on the bus, Brown-Hall said.
In Kenmore-Tonawanda schools, for the same reason, students will be assigned seats on the bus – and in the classroom, Superintendent Sabatino Cimato told the School Board last week.
During the last school year, once social distancing requirements were loosened, many elementary students in Ken-Ton were able to return to the classroom in person five days a week. But secondary students were limited to a hybrid model because the requirement that students sit 6 feet apart in the cafeteria created logistical challenges.
In 2021-22, that will not be the case, Cimato said, even if the 6-foot rule during lunch resurfaces.
“We are preparing to open schools full day, five days a week, K-12 for September,” he said. “Heaven forbid, if we were left at a six-foot social distancing for eating, we would be back full time, and we would make sure that was happening at our elementary and our secondary level.”
Ken-Ton still needs to work through some logistical issues, he said, but he’s confident about the school year ahead – while remaining realistic.