Concerns about teachers, buses, equity shared with Buffalo's interim school superintendent

For the second time this week, parents, employees and others shared with Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams their concerns about the Buffalo Public Schools.

They talked about the chaos on school buses and the needs of children with autism. They called for better training for teachers and hiring more teachers of color. They asked for more aides on the buses and more equity in the schools.

Although several violent incidents in the schools have made news in recent weeks, security issues did not dominate the conversation Wednesday night at Antioch Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue during the second stop of Williams’ listening tour.

Tamitra Miller said her daughter, who has autism and sickle cell anemia, has faced many challenges at school.

She has been locked in the bathroom, leaving her afraid to go to the bathroom by herself, Miller said. She is sometimes on the bus until 5 p.m., and arrives home anxious. But when she asks teachers how her daughter is doing, they tell her things are going well.