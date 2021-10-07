Committee plans to rename a Niagara Falls school for a Black leader

The Niagara Falls School District plans to rename one of its elementary schools after a local Black leader, in time for the 2022-23 school year. But neither the school nor the namesake has been chosen.

An 11-member renaming committee may rename either Niagara Street or Cataract Elementary School, and four local Black figures are being considered for the honor, Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said Thursday.

He declined to disclose the possible namesakes, because Laurrie said the family of one possible namesake is resisting the honor.

The committee, chaired by Board of Education President Russell Petrozzi, has met twice and may make a choice at its next meeting Thursday, Laurrie said.

The panel was chosen in reaction to a request last December from a civic group, Men Standing Strong Together.

The School Board must vote on the committee's recommendation and submit it to the state Education Department for approval.

The panel has considered community suggestions and its own members' ideas for whom to choose.

