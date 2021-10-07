 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Committee plans to rename a Niagara Falls school for a Black leader
0 comments

Committee plans to rename a Niagara Falls school for a Black leader

Support this work for $1 a month
first day of school

Niagara Street Elementary School in Niagara Falls, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 Derek Gee

The Niagara Falls School District plans to rename one of its elementary schools after a local Black leader, in time for the 2022-23 school year. But neither the school nor the namesake has been chosen.

An 11-member renaming committee may rename either Niagara Street or Cataract Elementary School, and four local Black figures are being considered for the honor, Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said Thursday.

He declined to disclose the possible namesakes, because Laurrie said the family of one possible namesake is resisting the honor.

The committee, chaired by Board of Education President Russell Petrozzi, has met twice and may make a choice at its next meeting Thursday, Laurrie said.

The panel was chosen in reaction to a request last December from a civic group, Men Standing Strong Together.

The School Board must vote on the committee's recommendation and submit it to the state Education Department for approval.

The panel has considered community suggestions and its own members' ideas for whom to choose.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Shane Casado's attorneys say jury 'got it right'

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News