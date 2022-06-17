Coalition criticizes Regents plan to ease graduation standards: 'We continue to dumb down education'

A coalition of concerned parents and community and religious leaders on Friday criticized a measure by the New York State Board of Regents to ease high school graduation requirements for students who are scheduled to graduate this month but failed Regents exams.

Students who passed their courses – and earned at least a 50% on their Regents exams – can earn a "local diploma" through a special determination process that was approved Tuesday by the Board of Regents.

The provision affects high school seniors scheduled to graduate this month. The New York Equity Coalition, a statewide coalition that includes the Buffalo Urban League, Say Yes Buffalo and District-Parent Coordinating Council of Buffalo, issued a statement urging the Board of Regents not to make the measure permanent, calling the measure "rooted in the soft bigotry of low expectations."

Making it permanent would result in more students leaving high school unprepared to succeed in college or the workforce, said education activist Samuel L. Radford.

"It really is a disservice to us as taxpayers and a disservice to us as parents and students," Radford said at a news conference Friday in Bethesda World Harvest International Church in Buffalo.

Others who joined him at the news conference also opposed lowering the state's graduation standards.

"First of all, I think it is an insult to our community that we continue to dumb down education when it comes to Black and brown children," said the Rev. Michael Badger of Urban Think Tank.

Many students who graduate unprepared from Buffalo Public Schools will have to enroll in remedial courses when they get to college, he said.

"That means that the money that should be spent on college courses is spent on courses that they should have had in high school," he said. "The means also, for poor children, that by the time you graduate, five to six years later, you have more debt than the average student."

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes had a similar observation, noting many of the unprepared students would fail to earn a college degree.

"You can't teach people how to live and how to work by lowering standards," she said.

Graduation rates in Buffalo have been inflated by the high number of exemptions approved for students who failed to pass the required number of Regents exams over the past two school years, Radford said.

In 2020, he said, 22% of students in Buffalo graduated with at least one exemption compared with only 2% of students who graduated from the Clarence School District.

"This is not compassion for our children," Badger said. "Compassion for our children is to ensure that they can read and write on grade level, and that they graduate college and are career ready."

Latrice Martin, a parent who spoke at the news conference, opposes easing the graduation standards.

The mother of three Buffalo Public Schools students said she took her 13-year-old son to school daily because he was not being picked up by a school bus during the pandemic. Martin said she did not want a blemish on her son's record of perfect attendance since kindergarten. Her son will attend Leonardo da Vinci High School in the fall.

"I am not for this," Martin said. "If he does not meet those standards, it is my job as his mother to make him level up."

