Significant salary increases, a compromise on district-covered retiree health care and a promise of community meetings prior to implementing a three-bell time schedule were major takeaways from the new contract between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

But the contract as a whole – approved Monday at Kleinhans by nearly 99% of the 1,877 Buffalo teachers who voted – also tries to tackle other meaningful issues.

Can teachers and leaders reimagine how the district hires athletic coaches, so it continues its recent successes?

Do teachers have the proper resources to help students in a city with an alarming child poverty rate?

How can the district develop a more comprehensive plan to combat ongoing challenges involving the social and emotional health of its students?

Here's a closer look.

Athletic coaches

A concerted effort is afoot to reform the hiring process for athletic coaching jobs in Buffalo Schools. The new contract shines a spotlight on the topic while offering relatively few answers. The emphasis on improving district athletics as a whole comes as Lewis J. Bennett Innovative High School captured a state football championship this winter and Lafayette International boys soccer was crowned sectional champs in the fall.

Michael House, district assistant superintendent of athletics, said Tuesday that a committee comprising Superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the Buffalo Teachers Federation, among others, will hammer out firm details. The overarching goal, House said, is to find the "most-qualified coach" for all sports.

Buffalo Schools has long given preference for athletic coaching jobs to teachers at each respective school, based on seniority. There has been no process for evaluating coach performance, House said. That will likely change.

"It's a missing element," he said. "A huge need."

According to the new contract, the committee must meet within 30 days of ratification and finalize a memorandum of understanding by June 30.

If the parties cannot meet its deadline, an MOU produced in 2016 will come back to the fore.

Jennifer Mecozzi, a Buffalo School Board member who's joined president Sharon Belton-Cottman and Terrance Heard as the board's major voices on athletics, helped draft that MOU in tandem with district coaches, administrators, teachers union reps, students and legal counsel. She said Tuesday that the purpose of that document – which was ultimately voted down by the teachers union – was intended as a holistic benefit for student-athletes, with study tables, mentoring programs and a hiring process for coaches that inquired about demeanor and academic goals in addition to sports aptitude.

Mecozzi is eager to revisit the existing MOU because she believes there's major growth potential for all of the district's sports teams, of which there are 371 in total. with 425 coaches. A commitment to developing a modified sports program has been a major initiative for this school year.

"We're trying to level up sports in the district, and this is one way to do it," she said.

Petty cash

It's no secret that Buffalo teachers have for years paid out of pocket for academic and classroom-related supplies. The district has a reimbursement procedure, where teachers can include receipts of purchase and receive the money back in a future paycheck.

That's different from petty cash, or the tool in which teachers may pay for needs of low-income students outside of academics, such as affording prom tickets and class trips, clothing and hygiene-related products. The 2016 agreement allowed teachers to spend $8 per student in petty cash. That bumps up to $10 per student per school year starting July 1; $12 per student July 1, 2024; and $14 per student July 1, 2025.

"Our students in the Buffalo Public Schools are our children, and teachers make sure that they are prepared for the world outside academics as well," said International Prep English teacher Jennifer Nemmer. With Buffalo's child poverty rate reported to be above 50%, an increase in petty cash is one way to help.

Social-emotional wellness

Social-emotional struggles for youth are not going away. Buffalo's high school risk behavior survey results from 2021 indicated that 55% of students said they experienced poor mental health, with about one-third of students feeling sad or hopeless, and about one-tenth reporting they attempted suicide.

The new contract demands a more organized approach. A small committee of psychologists, social workers and counselors from the teachers union will meet with district representatives by late June to determine how best to support students with mental health needs. The contract mentions that caseloads and ratios for student support staff will be a major focus.

No school has been immune from mental health challenges. Even Leonardo da Vinci High School, with its academic achievements and intentionally robust student support team, has barely been able to meet demand for its student services.

"Kids were so overwhelmed, they struggled with basic transitioning back to school – academic stressors, social-emotional stressors – so we did a lot of supporting children," said Amy Crans-Stafford, Da Vinci's school psychologist.

Teachers did not pretend during voting on Monday that the contract held all the answers, but the lopsided vote reflected the energy and spirit of those who arrived at the West Side concert hall.

Some bounded to the entrance. Others cheered and shouted things like, "Finally!"

There was palpable excitement that a long, tedious process had come to an end.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore cast the final ballot to vigorous applause, before remarking on the turnout of about 51% of the district's 3,677 teachers, a percentage considerably higher than many non-contract votes.

"It was wonderful but not surprising," he said.

The bump in pay has grabbed headlines, particularly higher starting salaries and a shorter route to maximum pay for veteran educators. A retroactive raise to September and a one-time bonus essentially covers the four years without a contract, while shortening the salary ladder from 27 steps to 24 means that, by 2025-26, most teachers with more than 20 years experience will earn $100,000 or more.

Jasmine Scott, a teacher at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, said Monday at the voting site that competitive pay with suburban districts could pay dividends for Buffalo Schools.

"I'll just pray that it works because it might change teachers' attitudes," she said. "You wear so many hats – mom, dad, nurse, counselor – there's so many things, you know, but I think it's worth it."