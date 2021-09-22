Classes resuming Thursday at Ken-Ton's Edison Elementary School

Classes will resume Thursday at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda, which was closed Wednesday for repairs to the air handling system, a spokesman for the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District reported.

In an email announcement, district spokesman Patrick Fanelli said “all necessary repairs have been successfully completed.”

Fanelli noted that a Tuesday night open house program that was canceled because of the problem will be rescheduled. A new date will be announced soon, he said.

