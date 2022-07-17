Clarence School District budgeting gets knocked in state audit

School superintendents around the state have pushed for years for an increase in the amount of unrestricted fund balance – or money in the bank – they can have on hand.

State law requires them to have no more than 4% of the budget total in unrestricted fund balance, to provide cash flow to meet unexpected expenses.

A bill in the State Legislature would raise that amount to 8%.

And if it was 8%, school districts like Clarence Central would not have drawn rebukes from state auditors. An audit released this week concluded Clarence collected more taxes than needed to fund its operations the last four years.

It's a common finding of audits by the state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, whose office mentioned the same finding in a recent audit of the Cattaraugus-Little Valley School District.

Districts responded that they budget conservatively to cover unexpected costs.

School budgets must plan for known expenses, such as staffing and facilities costs, said Clarence Superintendent Matthew T. Frahm.

But the amount of some expenses, such as health care and special education, often don't become clear until after the budget is approved, he said.

A budget is "your best bet on what costs are going to be for the coming year," said Frahm, who was not with the district for much of the audit period.

Surplus above the 4% mark can be used to reduce taxes or put into reserve funds. Clarence kept more than 4% of surplus instead of putting it into reserve accounts, he said. School officials told auditors the district routinely overestimated expenses and maintained surplus over the limit.

"The business administrator and two board members told us that they believed budgeting in this manner would protect taxpayers from sudden and significant tax increases," the audit stated.

The Clarence audit covered the period from July 1, 2018 to Feb. 16, which included the Covid-19 pandemic when New York State threatened to cut state aid in the middle of the budget year.

"It's been really difficult to budget with a high degree of accuracy," Frahm said.

"The near-term funding outlook for schools is hard to predict but we can anticipate that, once federal stimulus aid is exhausted, hard choices will face state and school district leaders," the New York State Council of School Superintendents said in support of raising the 4% limit. "Schools need additional financial tools to manage potentially difficult years ahead."

"Most school officials think that 4% is too low," Frahm said.

He noted that Clarence has stayed at or below the tax cap and has one of the lowest tax rates in Western New York.

Frahm said the district will create a corrective action plan that likely will include a long-term plan to address reserve funds.