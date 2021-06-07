Clarence School Board appoints superintendent

Clarence Central School Board members have appointed the superintendent of Naples Central Schools as the district's new superintendent.

Matthew T. Frahm will begin his new job Aug. 1, after Superintendent Geoffrey Hicks retires July 31. Frahm has a four-year, 11-month contract, and will be paid $195,000 annually.

Frahm has served as superintendent at Naples, a 118-square-mile district in the Finger Lakes, for seven years, and served as principal at Naples Junior-Senior High School prior to that. He began his career 19 years ago as a social studies teacher in the Geneseo Central School District, where he taught for eight years. He also was a coach, class adviser and adjunct lecturer at SUNY Geneseo.

Frahm is a graduate of SUNY Geneseo, where he also earned a master's degree in education. He received his doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College.

"We believe he will be a strong leader dedicated to our academic and extracurricular mission. The board was impressed with his record of collaboration, communication, and accountability. His experience provides the foundation to boldly lead our district," Clarence School Board President Michael Fuchs said in a statement.