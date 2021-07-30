Chuck Schumer gives Starpoint students a master class in government

Trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending hangs in the balance and the Covid-19 pandemic may be firing up again, but the majority leader of the U.S. Senate still found time to have a video chat with two Starpoint High School students Thursday about their missing Advanced Placement exam papers.
Sen. Charles E. Schumer's office released excerpts Friday of a video call with students Nate Adams and Allison Schuler, two of 106 Starpoint students whose exams in U.S. History or literature went missing after they were shipped via United Parcel Service May 7.
Forty-five students signed a letter asking the Senate majority leader to lean on UPS to do a better job finding the missing box.
"It's just a pain to have to take this test again," Schumer said on the video. He said he wants UPS and the College Board "to do right" by the students.
Forty-five of them signed a letter to Schumer last week, urging him to get involved. The Senate leader did, firing off a letter to the CEO of UPS, demanding that she do whatever she could to find the tests.
"The way you and your classmates and your school have handled this horrible ordeal is really impressive," Schumer said on the video with Adams and Schuler, both of whom are entering their senior year at Starpoint.
Some Starpoint students who took Advanced Placement courses this year are faced with a dilemma after a box containing their test papers apparently was lost.
The exams give students a chance to skip one or two introductory college courses in the tests' subject areas.
"My goal is to knock down as many classes as I can, so financially I don't have to pay for them," Schuler said. "I'm a huge American history lover."
"I love history, social studies, so it seemed like a good class to take. AP, it's really helpful to challenge yourself mentally," Adams said.
Schumer said UPS "told me they're committed to finding the exams, wherever they are. They're staying in pretty close contact with me. They know how angry I am, and I'm getting regular updates."
The box containing the tests was lost by UPS somewhere in New Jersey.
Tracking data disclosed by the school's business manager, Jonathan Andrews, revealed that the box reached Secaucus, N.J., on May 10, but never got to the College Board testing collection center in Ewing, N.J.
On July 13, there was a report that the box was in Hamilton, N.J., but as of Friday it hadn't been delivered.
The College Board, which charged $95 per test, offered students refunds or the chance to retake the tests. If the originals are ever found, the students would be credited with the higher of their two scores.