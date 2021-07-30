Chuck Schumer gives Starpoint students a master class in government

Trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending hangs in the balance and the Covid-19 pandemic may be firing up again, but the majority leader of the U.S. Senate still found time to have a video chat with two Starpoint High School students Thursday about their missing Advanced Placement exam papers.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer's office released excerpts Friday of a video call with students Nate Adams and Allison Schuler, two of 106 Starpoint students whose exams in U.S. History or literature went missing after they were shipped via United Parcel Service May 7.

Starpoint students ask Schumer for help in finding missing AP exams Forty-five students signed a letter asking the Senate majority leader to lean on UPS to do a better job finding the missing box.

"It's just a pain to have to take this test again," Schumer said on the video. He said he wants UPS and the College Board "to do right" by the students.

Forty-five of them signed a letter to Schumer last week, urging him to get involved. The Senate leader did, firing off a letter to the CEO of UPS, demanding that she do whatever she could to find the tests.

"The way you and your classmates and your school have handled this horrible ordeal is really impressive," Schumer said on the video with Adams and Schuler, both of whom are entering their senior year at Starpoint.

UPS loses 106 Starpoint students' AP exams Some Starpoint students who took Advanced Placement courses this year are faced with a dilemma after a box containing their test papers apparently was lost.

The exams give students a chance to skip one or two introductory college courses in the tests' subject areas.